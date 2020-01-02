advertisement

BATEMANS BAY / MELBOURNE – Tens of thousands of holiday makers began evacuating popular coastal towns on Australia’s east coast on Wednesday, fleeing before fires advanced as military boats and helicopters began rescuing thousands more stranded.

Fuel from lower temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several cities.

Long queues formed outside supermarkets and gas stations near high-risk areas and shelves were empty of produce like bread and milk, as residents and tourists sought supplies either bunker down or rescued.

More than 50,000 people were without power and some cities had no access to potable water, as catastrophic fires raged across the region over the past days, sending red blood to the skies and destroying cities.

Authorities demanded a mass exodus from some towns on Australia’s south-east coast, a hugely popular area in the current peak summer season, warning that forecasting extreme heat for the weekend will further trigger wildfires.

“Today’s priority is fighting fires and evacuations, taking people to safety,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney. “There are parts of Victoria and New South Wales that have been completely destroyed, with a loss of energy and communication.”

– Eight people have been killed by fires in the eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are still missing, officials said Thursday.

– A maritime ship arrived in the southeastern coastal town of Mallacoota on Thursday, where 4,000 residents and visitors have been stranded on the beach since Monday night. As many as 800 people are expected to be evacuated on the first trip, said Prime Minister Daniel Andrews. HMAS Choules is expected to make two or three trips over the next few days, state authorities said.

– “Hell on earth. It’s the worst of anyone’s ever seen,” Michelle Roberts, owner of Croajingolong Cafe in Mallacoota, told Reuters by phone at her Mallacoota cafe. Roberts hoped to ship her 18-year-old daughter aboard to avoid the on-site fires and thick smoke that continued to engulf the city.

– Five military helicopters were en route to the south coast to support firefighters and bring supplies like water and oil, the Australian Defense Force said on Thursday. The aircraft will also be used to evacuate injured, elderly and young people.

– Traffic on the main highway off Batemans Bay off the coast of NSW was bumper to bumper as authorities demanded that the city be evacuated. City residents reported there was no fuel, electricity or telephone service, while supermarket shelves were stripped naked by manufacturers. “Everyone has an advantage,” local resident Shane Flanagan told Reuters.

– The New South Wales state government declared a state of emergency starting Friday, giving authorities the power to forcefully evacuate people and take control of services. The state’s Kosciuszko National Park, home of the Snowy Mountains, was closed with visitors ordered to leave because of extreme fire danger.

– Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on those waiting for help and those stuck in traffic jams “to be patient … help will arrive.”

– New South Wales dairies that had lost power were being forced to dump milk. “This is the tragedy of what is happening as a result of these disasters,” Morrison said.

– Temperatures are projected to rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) along the South Coast on Saturday, bringing the possibility of renewed fires to add to the current 200 flames. “It’s going to be a very dangerous day. It’s going to be a very difficult day, ”said NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons

– Prime Minister Morrison said fires will burn for “many, many months … unlike a flood, where water will recede, in a fire like this, it continues and will continue to continue … until we have one good rain. “

– Prime Minister Morrison, forced to defend his government’s limited action on climate change, blamed the three-year drought and lack of risk reduction on the unprecedented extent and duration of this year’s fires.

– Wildfires so far this season have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million hectares) of bushland land and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, including 381 homes destroyed on the south coast just this week.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Jill Gralow in Batemans Bay; Editing by Jane Wardell)

