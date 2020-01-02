advertisement

BATEMANS BAY / MELBOURNE – Tens of thousands of holiday makers fled coastal towns on Australia’s east coast on Thursday to advance fires as military boats and helicopters began rescuing thousands more stranded.

Fueling by burning temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, threatening several cities.

Long queues were formed outside supermarkets and gas stations as residents and tourists sought supplies either by bunker downstairs or to escape fires, emptying shelves of staples such as bread and milk.

More than 50,000 people were without power and some cities did not have access to potable water.

Authorities demanded a mass exodus from some towns on Australia’s south-east coast, a hugely popular area in the current summer peak holiday season, warning that forecasting extreme heat for the weekend will further trigger fires.

“Today’s priority is fighting fires and evacuations, taking people to safety,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney. “There are parts of Victoria and New South Wales that have been completely destroyed, with a loss of energy and communication.”

– Eight people have been killed by fires in the eastern states of (NSW) and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are still missing, officials said Thursday.

– A maritime ship arrived in the southeastern coastal town of Mallacoota on Thursday, where 4,000 residents and visitors have been stranded on the beach since Monday night.

– Maritime officials said they would open the evacuation registration Thursday afternoon, with HMAS Choules able to transport up to 1,000 people on the first voyage. The ship is expected to make two or three trips over the next few days, state authorities said.

– “There are 16-17 hours at the nearest boat harbor, then we have to go back,” HMAS Choules Commander Scott Houlihan said at an information session Thursday afternoon. He said leaving by boat was the only way out of town.

– Thousands of people had already been evacuated from the largest neighboring region of East Gippsland in Victoria, one of the largest evacuations in the country after the northern city of Darwin evacuated over 35,000 people in the wake of the 1974 Tracy cyclone.

– “Hell on earth. It’s the worst of anyone’s ever seen,” Michelle Roberts told Reuters by phone from the Croajingolong Cafe she owns in Mallacoota. Roberts hoped to put her 18-year-old daughter on the boat to escape the fires and thick smoke that is holding the city.

– Five military helicopters were en route to the south coast to support firefighters and bring supplies like water and oil, the Australian Defense Force said on Thursday. The aircraft will also be used to evacuate injured, elderly and young people.

– A contingent of 39 North American firefighters landed in Melbourne on Friday, bringing the number of U.S. and Canadian experts deployed to help handle the crisis to nearly 100.

– Traffic on the main highway off Batemans Bay off the coast of NSW was bumper-to-bumper as authorities demanded that the city be evacuated. City residents reported that there was no fuel, electricity or telephone service, while supermarket shelves were stripped naked by manufacturers. “Everyone has an advantage,” local resident Shane Flanagan told Reuters.

– The NSW state government declared a state of emergency, starting Friday, giving authorities the power to forcefully evacuate people and take control of services. The state’s Kosciuszko National Park, home of the Snowy Mountains, was closed and visitors were ordered to leave due to extreme fire danger.

– Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on those waiting for help and those stuck in traffic jams “to be patient … help will arrive.”

– Dairy in NSW that had lost power was being forced to dump milk. “This is the tragedy of what is happening as a result of these disasters,” Morrison said.

– Temperatures are projected to rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) along the South Coast on Saturday, bringing the possibility of renewed fires to add to the current 200 flames. “It’s going to be a very dangerous day. It’s going to be a very difficult day, ”said NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

– Morrison visited volunteer firefighters in the NSW town of Bega as they prepared to leave for firefighters on Friday. Leader plans to visit hit areas in Victoria next week.

– The prime minister said fires will burn for “many, many months … unlike a flood, where water will recede, in a fire like this, it continues and will continue … until we have one good rain. “

– Morrison, forced to defend his government’s limited action on climate change, blamed a three-year drought and lack of risk reduction for the unprecedented extent and duration of this year’s fires.

– Wildfires so far this season have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million hectares) of bushland land and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, including 381 homes destroyed on the south coast just this week. (Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Jill Gralow in Batemans Bay; Editing by Jane Wardell and Neil Fullick)

