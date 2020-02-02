advertisement

Australia went “too far” in the “Wars of Culture and Identity”: Bernardi

Sky News contributor Cory Bernardi says the “privilege of the green left” allows one to be “racist, sexist, hateful, and anti-social” without consequence.

The white male privilege, said Bernardi, is an expression used by this group to denote “how virtuous [they] are” and those who use it are the “greatest hypocrites”.

“Whether it’s apologizing to the corrupt elite, defending corruption, rampaging hypocrisy or just being a total tool, GLP [Green Lefty Privilege] gives you a vacation pass that the rest of us don’t have,” said Bernardi.

Mr. Bernardi said, “The green left tells us that gender doesn’t matter”, but why is it “suddenly” acceptable to “judge or criticize someone because of their gender for being male”.

Panelist Catherine McGregor said: “If you are not part of a toxic conformist little ghetto, you will now end up in isolation.”

“If you’re a martial artist in Campbelltown, do you have the privilege of a white man compared to Gillian Triggs? Of course you don’t,” she said.

“We went too far in this identity and cultural war

Picture: News Corp Australia

