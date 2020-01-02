advertisement

Australia vs. New Zealand, New Year’s test every ball live and ad-free on Fox Cricket 501 from January 3rd to 7th, 9.30am [AEDT]

Nathan Lyon has categorized four-day tests as “ridiculous”, with player resistance being a major hurdle for cricket administrators to clarify whether the troubled overhaul should gain momentum.

Australia will host Afghanistan in a one-off test next summer, and there is a possibility of a four-day duel.

advertisement

Stream the Australia – New Zealand domain test series live and without ads while playing KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

Cricket: Australia coach Justin Langer assisted Tim Paine as long-time captain of the Australian test team.

The International Cricket Council has agreed that the boards should plan four-day tests on a trial basis in 2017.

The governing body is expected to further discuss the matter in 2020, including the prospect of mandatory four-day tests as part of a more comprehensive review of a tight schedule.

Kevin Roberts, chief executive of Cricket Australia, suggested last week that four-day testing was a worthwhile innovation, adding that “this is likely in the medium term.”

MORE CRICKET NEWS

Mastery: Scorchers mess up Heat Batters after spinners wreak havoc

BBL BEST MOMENTS: Khan brings out Gangnam Style, Laughlin’s bowling milestone

“CHANGES MUST BE MADE”: Zing chews under fire after failing to break loose in BBL

WHAT WE SEE BEFORE: Steve Smith’s onset of summer is no reason to panic

Australia captain Tim Paine and vice captain Travis Head have stated that they would prefer tests to remain a five-day competition. Lyon follows on the eve of the SCG test.

“Ridiculous,” said Lyon to the unplayable podcast.

“I’m not a fan.

“I think you’ll get so many more draws … I’m totally against it and I hope the ICC doesn’t even think about it.”

National coach Justin Langer has also confirmed that he is a traditionalist when it comes to the concept.

LISTEN! Post-MCG test wrap on the Follow-On podcast

– Battles under pressure, Sydney selection & more

ON YOUR TELEPHONE? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

SUBSCRIBE: iTUNES | SPOTIFY | GOOGLE PODS

“I’m bored and I don’t want to change much,” said Langer.

“If four-day test games keep Test Cricket alive and well, it’s worth a look – but I love five days.”

Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan are among the notable personalities who suggest the proposed break with tradition, with the aim of freeing up space on the international calendar and at the same time giving board and broadcasters more security.

media_cameraNathan Lyon and Tim Paine are against a planned switch to four-day tests.

The South African skipper Faf du Plessis, whose team hosted Zimbabwe in a four-day test in 2017, previously advocated that the test should take five days. New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner recently made it clear that he is a four-day skeptic.

There was initially a lot of opposition from players regarding day-night testing, the last major change to the longest format, but the pink ball has now been accepted by most boards.

Originally published as The ICC wants to investigate four-day tests. Lyon finds it “ridiculous”

advertisement