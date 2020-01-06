advertisement

Australian captain Tim Paine has defended his team’s sporting abilities after David Warner received a rare five-race penalty at SCG on day four.

Paine insisted that Warner did not intentionally try to upgrade the field to give his team an edge with the ball.

Warner argued that Aleem Dar should be re-pirated because of the incident, and Fox Cricket commentators Adam Gilchrist, Kerry O’Keeffe and Brett Lee were stunned by the referees who took such a tough stand.

Paine said he wasn’t sure of the exact details of the incident yet, but he vigorously defended Warner and his side’s tactics.

“I personally didn’t see too much in it, and it certainly wasn’t David trying to do it on purpose or on our instructions,” said Paine after the game.

“The wicket dissolved as it was. It didn’t have to separate more than what it had. So we’ll wait and see what happens.

media_cameraUmpire Aleem Dar and David Warner got into a violent argument.

“The footage I saw on TV looked okay … as if it had hit the ball and tried to get out as quickly as possible.

“One of the referees obviously saw it differently … we’ll see what happens.”

A stunned David Warner was unhappy with Aleem Dar’s decision to impose a five-run penalty for running on the SCG pitch and also complained about the referee’s response to the questioning.

Warner could hardly go wrong on Monday in Australia’s 3-0 win over New Zealand.

The man, who has recently become Test Cricket’s most experienced referee, made an exception to the behavior of Warner and striker Marnus Labuschagne during the penultimate round of Australia’s second innings.

media_cameraDavid Warner in conversation with Kane Williamson after the match.

Dar warned Labuschagne not to run on the protected area of ​​the deck, and formally punished Warner for causing avoidable damage to the field when he took off for a quick single.

It triggered a tense exchange, in which Warner held both outstretched arms in the air and asked the standing referee: “What am I doing wrong?”

Warner then pleaded for his case with referee Marais Erasmus and asked: “What do you (I) want to do, play the shot and then jump (sideways) in this way?”

The former vice-captain, who spoke after Australia’s 279 victory, still contested Dar’s interpretation of the law.

media_cameraDavid Warner demonstrates with referee Marais Erasmus.

“Marnus was warned when I suddenly took a few steps on the wicket like in any game I’ve ever played in my career, and Aleem only decided to step on the front foot and punish us.” Warner told ABC.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I wasn’t happy.

“From nowhere – it was as if he had lowered his foot and tried to stamp his authority.

“If you face Aleem over such small things, he’ll jump a little in your face.

“You have to respect the referee … try to fend off the wicket, especially in the second innings.”

It is the first time that Warner has had a remarkable run-in with a referee after a one-year suspension.

Warner’s misconduct meant that five more runs were added to New Zealand’s first innings result, while the run Warner had just scored was declared void.

According to the International Cricket Council laws, the referees must also report the incident to Richie Richardson and the referee must “take whatever action is deemed appropriate against the hitter concerned”.

However, Warner is not expected to impose any further sanctions that go beyond what Simon Katich described as “ridiculous”.

Originally published as “In your face”: Warner strikes back on referees

