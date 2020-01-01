advertisement

When Justin Langer inherited an embarrassed and overthrown Australian cricket team, his first job was about the perception of the site.

After eighteen months, his team is on the mend again after losing sight of their image and winning eight out of twelve tests in 2019.

On the first day of 2020, when the fires raged in Australia, the coach continued to live by his motto of being a team for all Australians.

Langer, who trained at SCG before the last test of the summer, took the time to share a moment with 80-year-old Bill Dean, whose son-in-law’s house in Lithgow was almost lost due to the blaze.

Langer gave him his training hat. Not out of fanfare.

Just because he wanted to make a little difference.

“It’s not uncommon. I mean if you can put a smile on the face of an Australian, whether it’s children or Bill telling us he’s 80, that’s one of the privileges of the job, you can put a smile on people’s faces. ”Langer told journalists in Sydney before the New Year test.

“Hopefully, without getting too deep or sentimental, we have done a lot over the past 12 months to make people feel happy again and like the Australian cricket team.”

“There wasn’t much in there. I just thought he’d appreciate having an Australian training hat on his head. He looks like he’s going through a difficult time. He told me that his son-in-law’s house had been in the last few days almost burned down. It’s just a matter of putting a smile on Aussie’s faces. “

One can say that with certainty when Bob Langer’s right hand held with two outstretched hands and said: “Justin, thank you very much. You have put years into my life.”

On the eve of the legendary Pink test, the national emergency that has hit Australia and threatens to postpone the Sydney New Year test is not lost on the national cricket site.

Poor air quality and the heat, which is likely to be the worst on Saturday in the coming days, will put cricket players’ health and wellbeing at risk.

media_cameraTrevor Hohns with trainer Justin Langer training before the third friendly against New Zealand at SCG.

Langer was happy to leave the judgment of the dangerous conditions to the officials, but said that it was his responsibility to play a cricket brand that would bring a smile to the Australians’ lips.

“There is not much we can do. Obviously there will be a lot of people who will stay up to date, but the reality is that this is a cricket game,” said Langer.

“In our game, it’s an important cricket game, it’s a test game, but when it comes to what’s going on in Australia, I think it’s stupid – it’s going to be the first time I say this in my life – me hope it rains a bit during the test game because sydney actually needs it.

“I hope it rains at night so we can continue playing cricket, but Sydney, like many other parts of Australia, needs the rain, doesn’t it?

“We will keep an eye on it. We will go ahead and do it as best we can.

“But obviously our hearts are beating (which are affected by the bush fires).

“We are so privileged, we are so privileged in what we do. We can play test cricket. Many people in Australia suffer.

“We talked about it – I don’t want to get cheesy or sentimental – but we’ve talked about making Australians proud of ourselves, deserving respect, and we’ve talked about Australians (proud) and about in the past 12 or 18 months We feel for all Australians out there who are suffering and it is a very difficult time.

“All we can do is put a smile on your face by playing good cricket.”

Langer’s mood was underpinned by the New Zealand off-spinner Will Somerville.

“It’s terrible, shocking, and it’s been going on for so long,” said former NSW spinner Somerville.

“I don’t know what else to say.

“There’s been talk of smoke delaying the game, but who cares, it means nothing compared to what people go through.”

Originally published as Langer’s heartwarming New Year’s gift

