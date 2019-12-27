advertisement

Steve Smith made patience his priority against New Zealand to help him get back in shape and go for a fifth consecutive Boxing Day Test century at MCG.

Smith will be back on Friday morning after 77, leaving the 27th test century behind after a tough opening day in Melbourne.

Smith, who has been let down by New Zealand in the last three innings, has spent a week perfecting his answer to bowling as the kiwis gave him problems in Perth and earlier this year during the World Cup.

Smith’s turbulent times after the ball manipulation scandal are well documented, but from a mere blow perspective, it’s the toughest test he’s had to endure for quite some time.

The right-hander swayed regularly on the opening day in Melbourne out of the doorman’s way and rarely and only moved along the floor. New Zealand is one of the best planners in the world and no doubt believed to have found a weakness in Smith after Perth.

The Kiwis missed twice at the Optus Stadium, where Smith scored only 43 and 16 goals in his two innings, against bouncers with dominant fields on the leg side. But in response, it’s no coincidence that Smith’s 35.41 hit rate is by far the lowest in his career as he intends to outperform the black caps.

“It’s a little bit different. It takes a lot of patience,” said Smith. “Exactly how you set up the field. You can’t do much and it’s dangerous to play the pull shot, especially the wrong length.

“I thought I played so well (on the first day in Melbourne). I have drawn the right lengths. I avoided a few and did a few.

“It’s just different how the field is set up. You can’t really score.” Accepting it is a big risk. It’s just a puzzle and you have to wear it down. ”

Smith is of course one of the best problem solvers in world cricket. He spent hours on the Melbourne nets this week fighting the short ball, rolling wrists on pull shots, and throwing balls straight to the ground against bowler and punch coach Graeme Hick.

“I play all the time when I come out and try to find out what I did wrong and what I didn’t do wrong,” said Smith.

“Sometimes you get a good ball and you try and there isn’t much you can do. But most of the time you get out.

“The best players in the world who often make the best decisions. For me it’s all about learning as much as possible at work. ”

His reward was 10th place in Australia’s leading test cricket runscorers and his first half-century test since the ashes when the Aussies went stumpy at 4/257.

AAP

