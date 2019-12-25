advertisement

Australia had everyone guessing about the makeup of its Boxing Day Test site, but coach Justin Langer confirmed about 15 minutes before the throw that there would be only one change in the team that beat New Zealand in Perth.

Michael Neser, the Paceman in Queensland, had a chance to make his test debut at MCG when the hosts decided to play five bowlers but four against them, and the only change is that James Pattinson for injured Josh Hazlewood compete.

There was chatter before the collision, and the Australian hierarchy was considering whether to play against five real bowlers on a floor where it had been difficult to get gates with lifeless gates in recent years.

Australia played a boring draw against England in 2017, while only seven gates fell in the first two days of last year’s struggle against India.

Interest around the field was heightened when Victoria’s last Sheffield Shield match was canceled because the deck was deemed too dangerous, but curator Matt Page said he was confident of finding the right balance for the Boxing Day strip.

The streak that greeted both sides this morning was much greener and had more grass than we are used to from the MCG.

“What happened in the last Shield game and in the last test games has a certain fascination with the MCG wicket,” said Paine.

“It looks like it has pretty thick living grass on it … which I haven’t seen before.”

Australian legend Mark Waugh added that the grass was “very thick and very even” and suggested that whoever won the throw would roll first.

Former Australian test cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe told Fox Sports News that the generous grass cover had convinced the hosts to only play against the four specialized bowlers to ensure that they had six batsmen who deal with the difficult beating conditions as a cloudy sky encounter – which is usually conducive to swinging bowling – soar over Melbourne.

Australia enters the game to end the Trans-Tasman series after New Zealand was demolished in Perth with 296 runs.

But the kiwis, who are ranked number 2 in the world, are determined to bounce off their pink ball horror show when they show up at the MCG in their first test after 32 years.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has already confirmed two changes, including star paceman Trent Boult and opening batsman Tom Blundell. Williamson said he was not impressed with what lineup Australia would bring.

“Whenever you make a change, there is always a compromise and I guess adding another bowler will add to the bowling attack,” he said. “For us, the advantages of an all-rounder can be helpful in some of these decisions.

“But it’s about the right people in roles who give you the best chance of getting a result.”

AAP

