Australia coach Justin Langer is considering choosing five bowlers to improve expected conditions for batsmen at the MCG.

The brisk James Pattinson will return to replace injured Josh Hazlewood in the second test against New Zealand, while fast bowlers Michael Neser and Peter Siddle are waiting in the starting blocks.

Cricket: Justin Langer has made fun of the suggestion that David Warner will not be eligible for the Boxing Day test after the Aussie kick-off on training on Monday.

Travis Head is likely to be the unfortunate batsman who missed a fifth bowler, while form opening player David Warner was declared ready to play despite a thumb injury in practice.

Langer is concerned about the hit paradises that teams have welcomed in the recent Melbourne test matches and will wait to inspect the pitch on the morning of Boxing Day before deciding on his lineup.

“The only reason we would do it (play five bowlers) is if the wicket looks like it has been through the Boxing Day Test match for the past few years because you need to have 20 wickets,” said Langer ,

“It would come as no surprise that the Australian team would not normally go the extra bowler way.

“But if we want to play on gates, as we have done here at the MCG over the past two years, we definitely have to find a way to take 20 gates.” “There has been so much discussion about the wicket here, and we hope it is not.

“But if we show up on the second day of Christmas and it looks very flat, we definitely have the flexibility to do it.”

Australia used all-rounder Mitch Marsh as the fifth bowling option in Melbourne, both in the loss to India last summer and in the pedestrian ashes draw a year earlier. Australian Pat Cummins, however, was not convinced that after three wins in so many friendly matches this summer, another bowler was needed. “Most of the games take place on day five, and I can’t imagine it’s going to be any different this year,” said Cummins.

“I have no idea what the selectors and Painey (Captain Tim Paine) think of the bowler.

media_cameraJames Pattinson will line up for injured Paceman Josh Hazlewood.

“Regardless of whether we only have four or five, I think we will do the job.” It is fortunate that Marnus (Labuschagne) can now bowl really well. Wadey (Matthew Wade) believes he can bowl and Nathan Lyon can bowl 25 or 30 overs a day. “Whatever the team, I think we covered all the basics.” A flat playing field would suit the former Vice-Captain Warner, who explained a certain starter to Langer, although he suffered a blow to the left thumb on Monday.

The robust start was in excellent style at home this summer and was surpassed in Adelaide by his unbeaten 325 against Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Warner faced defeats by striking coach Graeme Hick and spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram for about 45 minutes.

But he seemed uncomfortable when he regularly took his left hand off the racket after hitting the ball.

Warner did not face a bowler during the net session.

“It is not uncommon for Davey to do this,” said Langer.

“He is really a good guy, he is a very experienced player now and he knows how to prepare.

“As I said, I am absolutely not afraid that he will leave soon.”

