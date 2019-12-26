advertisement

Australia left the MCG with its head raised on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test.

Steve Smith led the willow charge when the Aussies piled up on 4/257 when the New Zealand bowling attack did not take control of the competition.

Smith did not end the day at 77 after beating Marnus Labuschagnes 63. Colin de Grandhomme was the choice of bowlers for the kiwis and ended the day with 2/48.

Here are the key points from day one.

LEGEND PINPOINTS KIWIS ‘WEAK LINK’

New Zealand suffered a cruel blow in the opening test when it lost Lockie Ferguson after just eleven overs.

Now at the MCG, the fast bowlers have been left hanging by the lackluster efforts of spinner Mitchell Santner.

Santner only played seven overs on matchday one and made 34 runs when the Aussies comfortably sent him to the ground.

Gerard Whateley described the topic for tourists as the “weak link” of the site.

“He was such an obvious weak link that the pressure subsided with every attack that Williamson limited to the number of overs, and then to Sydney, which currently looks like a spinning deck, as Australia just added. That is also a big shortcoming, ”said Whateley.

The Australian cricket star Mark Waugh went even harder on Santner and identified him as the reason why the tourists did not win the test.

“He’s a one-day bowler, not a test game bowler. If you’re an Orthodox bowler, the only thing you need to have is accuracy. He hasn’t done that yet.

“He doesn’t spin the ball much, so you have to be precise and he doesn’t. He throws short balls, too many easy-to-count balls. I think it’s a really big problem and the reason why they don’t win this test can.

“In Australia there has to be a decent spinner, or at least a spinner getting gates. He’s not doing that right now and he’s not holding on to it, so I don’t know what they’re going to do in Sydney. Maybe they need a leg spinner bring me because I don’t see Santner playing. “

WILLIAMSON’S BIG CALL

media_cameraKane Williamson has decided to send in the Aussies.

Kane Williamson jeopardized New Zealand’s hopes of a shock test series when he made the surprising decision to send the Aussies to music after winning the litter.

Williamson’s decision to play bowling initially shared the cricket world, and after a hard-fought first round in which Australia reached 2/67, critics were still arguing over whether the kiwi captain had made a rare tactical mistake.

Australian captain Tim Paine admitted that he was happy to lose the throw before the start of the game and admitted that after a thorough examination of the MCG deck, he had no idea whether to hit or bow.

“I’m pretty glad we lost the throw. I wasn’t sure what to do,” he said.

“The wicket is obviously a little bit unknown.”

Williamson’s brave call certainly looked awesome after the first game end when Kiwi’s quick Trent Boult planted an absolute seed that opener Joe Burns hit for a golden duck after cutting back between the bat and the batter’s front pad.

However, when Australia’s first innings stabilized while Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were at their peak, cracks appeared in Williamson’s great game of chance.

It was the first time that a team had won the litter and sent Australia to Boxing Day – when the West Indies made the dabolic call that Australia declared its innings at 3/551.

Williamson inserting ounces … a barge or a good read of the MCG “Pitch”

– jim maxwell (@ jimmaxcricket) December 25, 2019

It’s worth noting that Victoria has won and thrown in all three Sheffield Shield games at MCG this season. The pitch doesn’t deteriorate, so more moisture to speed up the game early. Should ensure a lively first session. #AUSvNZ

– Andrew Wu (@wutube), December 25, 2019

For the former English skipper Michael Vaughan, he is confident that the top kiwi did the right thing.

“I think it was (the right decision) from a New Zealand perspective,” he said.

“If New Zealand wins the game, I think this is the perfect chance for them to get some early wickets. There is a little swing.

“I am sure that the field will flatten in the next few days.” It didn’t do much, but it did just enough. “

LEAVE NESER AGAIN

All the excitement and discussion about the possible absence of the Australian brand James Pattinson, Australia’s selection for the Boxing Day Test, came and went with hardly an eyebrow raised.

Despite earlier reports that Peter Siddle could potentially win an engagement and Michael Neser is also seen as a radical replacement for batsman Travis Head, coach Justin Langer called a conventional team for the second test that included only one change – the inclusion of Pattinson for that Injured Josh Hazlewood.

Pattinson’s return to the Australian side is only his third test since February 2016 and his first test since this year’s ashes in England.

SMITH BOOED AS KIWIS HIJACK BOXING DAY

Steve Smith was booed by New Zealand fans who have taken their team’s first MCG test in 32 years.

When David Warner was released by a spectacular slip by Tim Southee, he brought the former Australian captain to his knees just before lunch on the first day of the Boxing Day Test.

When Smith hit the floor, the boos echoed through the famous floor. Some kiwi fans at the Olympic stand even waved with sandpaper, reminiscent of Smith’s role in Cape Town’s infamous fraud saga. It was clear that entering the MCG before the game would be a special, highly charged boxing day test.

While New Zealand contested its first boxing day test since 1987, kiwi jerseys were everywhere to watch the second-placed team fight against Australia. Around 16,000 tickets for the first day were collected weeks ago by fans on the other side of the Tasman.

Combined with a large kiwi expat population in Victoria, this created a blockbuster crowd and an electric atmosphere.

It didn’t take them long to find their voice, as they were immediately rewarded with a memorable start for their long wait between MCG tests. Captain Kane Williamson’s decision to roll first after the throw paid off in the first round when Trent Boult defeated Australian opener Joe Burns with four balls.

With more than 50,000 fans already packed into the MCG, kiwi fans raged as Burns’ stumps were chattered by the perfect settling delivery of the quick return.

– with AAP

