Glenn Maxwell’s T20 World Cup ambitions are expected to be strengthened by a recall in Australia’s squad touring South Africa.

The selection commands for the three T20 games and three ODIs against the Proteas will be available from February 21. An announcement is likely within 24 hours.

The games are one of the last chances for players to impress before the home T20 World Championship, which starts in November.

Maxwell, a veteran of 61 T20 internationals, last played for Australia in October before taking a break for psychological reasons.

The 31-year-old, who was scheduled for the one-day games in India last month, demonstrated his form and fitness when he was the captain of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League this summer.

Maxwell has 389 runs for the stars at 43.22, including three half centuries, and contributed important wickets with his off-breaks.

The captain of the stars is just one of several names that call for a call on the South Africa tour.

The sensational BBL eyelash by team-mate Marcus Stoinis has also firmly involved him in the fight for an international recall.

Stoinis is by far the top scorer in the tournament. He had 612 runs, including a record 147 that failed to beat the Sydney Sixers.

The 30-year-old was another member of the World Cup squad overlooked for the India tour, and his last appearance in the T20 for Australia was 12 months ago.

media_cameraGlenn Maxwell is the second top scorer of the stars after Marcus Stoinis.

“I understand that national voters wanted me to go back to domestic cricket or big bash cricket and dominate,” said Stoinis last month.

“Hopefully I sent this message.”

Others pushing for a selection are Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson. Abbott was selected for the tour of India, but had to withdraw due to a side load.

He recently returned to the BBL for the Sixers, but only has two T20 games ahead of Australia before traveling to South Africa.

Richardson returned to the start of the BBL after an injury and brought 15 wickets over the tournament for the Perth Scorchers.

The fast Sydney Thunder Daniel Sams could also be there after his breakthrough in the BBL and reach a tournament high of 30 gates with an average of 14 gates.

Australia will play three one-day caps against the Proteas after the three T20 clashes.

AUSTRALIA’S SOUTH AFRICA TOUR

February 21 – 1st T20 in Johannesburg

February 23 – 2nd T20 in Port Elizabeth

February 26 – 3rd T20 in Cape Town

February 29 – 1st ODI at Paarl

March 4 – 2nd ODI in Bloemfontein

March 7th – 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom

