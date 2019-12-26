advertisement

Steve Smith insists that he tried to dodge the ball when referee Nigel Llong refused Australia’s Leg Byes on Boxing Day, but will handle the dead ball call.

Smith demonstrated with Llong when he left the MCG field for lunch on New Zealand on the first day and had a debate about Cricket’s dead ball rule.

Australia was denied the leg twice when Paceman Neil Wagner Smith hit the body before setting off on a run.

advertisement

In either case, Smith hit a short ball from his left arm that hit him high on the body before dripping behind the wicket.

READ: Day One Boxing Day conversation topic

According to cricket, a leg bye can only be scored if the referee is happy that a shot was attempted or the batsman tried to avoid the ball.

Referee Llong decided on both occasions that Smith had left the ball and let it hit instead of “trying not to be hit” in a gripping first session where Australia lost 2-67.

media_cameraSmith and Llong got in the middle of the MCG.

Smith was on his way to Llong when lunch was scheduled and the couple had a lively discussion for a few seconds as they went off the ground.

“I was just asking the question,” said Smith.

It happened after Matthew Wade let the ball hit his body a lot during the first test in Perth. He was also once denied a leg bye when the referees claimed he had not played a shot.

Stream the LIVE and ad-free domain test series AUS vs NZ at KAYO with the unmatched comment series by FOX CRICKET. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

“I don’t think I’m as crazy as a Wadey is, the last game that was just tried to beat them,” said Smith.

“I tried to avoid them. It is his interpretation and I have to support that.

“I’m just going to keep playing, I don’t want to get stuck in anything.

“His interpretation. Fair enough, keep playing. “

media_cameraSmith is talking to Nigel Llong on the way to lunch break. Picture: Michael Klein

It came as Smith was trying to find a way to counter Wagner’s flood of short balls, with fields that should catch him on the pull shot.

Smith was caught pulling the ball in his last three test innings against the black caps and the last time they met in a one-day match during the World Cup.

However, he played the short ball without a real chance on Christmas Day and lost to Australia 4: 257 against 77. Draw.

Originally published as Smith Addresses Heated Referee Spray

advertisement