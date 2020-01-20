advertisement

Australia connects: recognize our heroes

News Corp Australia today released a special edition in Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Advertiser and The Courier-Mail that will raise at least $ 1.5 million in efforts to regain the bushfire.

The campaign – Australia Unites – will raise funds for the bushfire-affected communities and pay tribute to the heroes who have worked tirelessly to save homes and lives.

Herald Sun journalist Andrew Rule told Sky News today that it is important to thank those who are at risk to ensure Australian safety.

“We at News Corp thought it was a good idea to do something to show the grateful feelings that all Australians have towards the volunteers who face the danger while most of us are forced to withdraw,” said he.

The Weekly Times – the voice of the country – will also publish a Tribute Edition tomorrow.

