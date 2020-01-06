advertisement

Australia’s government said Monday it was ready to pay “all it takes” to help communities recover from the deadly fires that have devastated the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an additional $ 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) to the recovery effort, in addition to the tens of millions of dollars already pledged.

“The fires are still burning. And they will burn for months,” Morrison said. “And that’s why I described today that this is an initial, additional, $ 2 billion investment. If more is needed and the cost is higher then more will be provided.”

The announcement of funding from Morrison, which will go towards rebuilding cities and infrastructure destroyed by fires, came as the death toll from the disaster increased with the discovery of a body in a remote part of New South Wales. The body is believed to be that of a 71-year-old man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve, moving equipment on his property off the state’s south coast, police said in a statement. Police found the corpse between the property and a car Monday, both of which were destroyed by fire.

Another person in New South Wales was reported missing, New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said.

Nationwide, at least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed by the blaze, which have so far burned an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland.

Rain and cooling temperatures on Monday were bringing relief to communities struggling with fires. But rain was also making it challenging for fire crews to complete strategic burns as they tried to prepare for higher temperatures that are forecast for later in the week.

“With milder weather conditions, it represents a wonderful relief for everyone, firefighters, emergency personnel, but also the communities affected by these fires,” Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters. . “But it also presents some real challenges when it comes to implementing tactical and strategic combustion and other techniques to try to control these fires.”

More than 135 fires were still burning in New South Wales, including nearly 70 that were not flooded. Officials have warned that the rain will not extinguish the biggest and most dangerous flames before conditions worsen again.

Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said at least 200 millimeters (8 inches) of rain must fall over a short period of time in order to extinguish fires – about 20 times more than what has fallen across region over the past day. And officials warned that Australia’s fire season – which generally lasts until March – was nowhere near the end.

“No one can be complacent. We have a great risk of fire coming out towards the end of this week,” Victoria’s Prime Minister Victoria Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. “We are not out of it at all. The next few days and indeed the next few months will be challenging.”

New Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian also urged Australians not to leave their guards.

Australia’s capital, Canberra, had the worst air quality of any major city in the world for most of Monday. The Department of the Interior, which is responsible for co-ordinating the country’s response to disasters, told all non-critical staff to stay home because of the thick smoke that drowns the city.

The prime minister said the military was trying to obtain food, fuel and water for the burned communities, and engineers were working to reopen roads and restore evacuation centers. On Kangaroo Island, a refuge off the coast of South Australia’s state for some of the country’s most endangered creatures, crews had arrived to help euthanize flames damaged wildlife and animals. Hundreds of millions of animals are believed to have already died in fires across the country.

Heavy smoke, meanwhile, was hampering the Navy’s efforts to evacuate people from Mallacoota, a coastal city in Victoria, interrupted for days by fires that forced 4,000 residents and tourists to shelter on the beaches over the weekend. About 300 people were still awaiting evacuation Monday.

The announcement of the prime minister’s relief funds comes as he finds himself under siege for what many Australians have seen as his poor response to the crisis. On Saturday, he announced that he would send 3,000 army, navy and air force reservists to help fight fires and committed $ 20m ($ 14m) to lease firefighters from overseas.

But the moves could not minimize criticism that Morrison had been slow to act, even after he downplayed his government’s need to address climate change, which experts say helps to quell the flames.

Wildfires are common during the southern hemisphere summer, and Australians usually take a pragmatic view of them. But this year’s fires arrived extremely early, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record.

Scientists say that no doubt that man-made global warming has played a major role in feeding fires, along with factors such as very dry brushes and trees and high winds.

The environmental group Greenpeace said the relief funds announced by Morrison were “a drop in the ocean”, given the widespread devastation by the fires.

“Cento percent of this money should be contributed by coal, gas and oil companies whose carbon pollution has caused the climate crisis that has created these extreme fire conditions, right across the country,” said Pacific Campaign Head of State. Greenpeace Australia, Jamie Hanson in a statement. “Taking everyday taxpayers with the bill for this just adds insult to injury. These big polluters have become enriched by destroying our climate and it’s time they started coughing for the repair bill.”

Nick Perry And Kristen Gelineau, The Associated Press

