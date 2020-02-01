advertisement

Australia confirmed its 11th and 12th cases of coronavirus late Saturday afternoon local time. These are the first two cases in the state of South Australia after a couple tested positive for the disease.

The two unidentified people, a man and a woman, are both 60 years old and both recently returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The authorities said the couple turned to the authorities after suspecting they were ill. They have also made arrangements to isolate themselves and are now preparing to be hospitalized.

News Corp also reported that another person who had come into contact with the couple was tested for coronavirus and the results are pending. The person has isolated himself too.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Australians were warned to avoid traveling to China when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that travelers who have left or crossed China will be denied entry.

The exception are Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members. However, all travelers in this group must isolate themselves for 14 days.

“If you are coming from mainland China on February 1st, you will need to isolate yourself for a period of 14 days,” said Morrison. “Anyone other than an Australian citizen, Australian resident, dependent, guardian or spouse is not permitted to enter Australia.”

The warning to avoid trips to China comes from the Australian Department of State and Commerce (DFAT), which has raised its travel advice to level 4 (“No travel”) for the entire mainland of China.

The United States announced similar measures on Friday when its advisory status was also raised to Warning Level 4 – the highest possible warning not to travel to China.

Early in the day, Australian airline Qantas announced that it would stop its two direct connections to mainland China (Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai) from February 9th to March 29th.

More and more countries are closing their borders or announcing travel restrictions with China. The deadly coronavirus has spread to 23 countries outside of China, with at least 132 cases confirmed.

In China, according to official figures, thousands of people have been infected and over a hundred killed, with the number increasing daily, although experts say the actual number is likely to be far higher.

