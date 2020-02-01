advertisement

Australia confirmed its 10th case of the new corona virus (2019-nCoV) on Saturday, as its flagship Qantas is scheduled to discontinue two direct connections to mainland China from February 9, as other countries had imposed travel restrictions during the outbreak.

The unknown woman, who has been confirmed to be infected on Saturday, is in her mid-20s and lives in Melbourne, Victoria. It is the fourth case of coronavirus in the state and the tenth case in the country.

The woman had traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and returned to Australia on January 25th. Two days later she got sick.

She was examined by doctors at a Melbourne hospital on January 30 and found to be good enough to stay at home where she has been since her examination. Health officials say she wasn’t classified as contagious on the flight back to Victoria.

The authorities in Victoria are waiting for test results from another 13 people for the respiratory disease. The other nine cases confirmed in Australia are two in Queensland, three in Victoria and four in New South Wales.

Later on Saturday, Qantas announced that the Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai direct flights would be discontinued from February 9 through March 29.

“This follows the entry restrictions of countries like Singapore and the United States, which affect the movement of the crew, which operates across the Qantas International network,” the company said. “These entry restrictions pose significant logistical challenges for armaments teams to operate services in mainland China. Therefore, these flights have to be temporarily suspended. “

“There are no changes to Qantas services to Hong Kong as they are exempt from current travel restrictions,” said Qantas.

The Beijing service was due to end on February 23 for commercial reasons.

As of Sunday, entry or transit is prohibited in Singapore for those who have visited mainland China in the past 14 days. The United States will impose a similar temporary ban, but will admit the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

According to the Australian news agency AAP, February 9 was chosen as a compromise between high passenger demand in both directions and a number of other travel restrictions.

“Suspension can be brought forward if demand or other factors change,” said Qantas. “The flight resumption date is also periodically reviewed based on the circumstances.”

More and more countries are closing their borders or announcing travel restrictions with China. The deadly coronavirus has spread to 23 countries outside of China, with at least 132 cases confirmed.

In China, according to official figures, thousands of people have been infected and over a hundred killed, with the number increasing daily, although experts say the actual number is likely to be far higher.

