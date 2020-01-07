advertisement

SYDNEY – Australian firefighters used fresh weather on Tuesday to try to bolster the containment lines of nearly 200 wildfires burned in the country’s southeast as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with insurance and bank executives to discuss the crisis.

Wildfires have destroyed more than 8 million hectares (19.8 million hectares) of land across Australia, an area the size of Austria, killing 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes.

The Australian Insurance Council increased its assessment of fire damage claims to more than $ 700m ($ 485.59m) on Tuesday, with claims expected to be further dropped when fire strikes are more accessible. .

Thousands have been left homeless, while many in rural towns have spent days without electricity, telecommunications and, in some cases, even drinking water. Military coordination and relief efforts were ongoing.

Morrison, who has been criticized for his handling of the crisis, on Monday pledged $ 2 billion to a newly created Bushfire National Recovery Agency, a commitment that could threaten his election promise to deliver the first budget surplus. in more than a decade this financial year.

“It will have a very significant economic impact, but … we want to get money in these communities as soon as possible,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Australian Broadcasting Corp. ahead of scheduled meetings between Morrison and chief financial officers .

On the ground, firefighters were working to get as much control over large fires as possible before predicting high temperatures and winds would return later in the week, threatening to ignite a new wave of fires. .

“They are trying to provide fire lines where they can try and minimize where these fires will burn again when conditions warm,” Rob Rogers, Deputy Commissioner for Rural Fire Service (RFS) NSW told reporters at a morning conference. “We have no prospect of control over all those fires, but we can use this time.”

The following are some of the highlights of what is happening in the Australian fire crisis:

* Data released on Tuesday showed that fires were beginning to have an effect on the economy. ANZ’s consumer confidence gauge fell last week to its lowest level in more than four years, while its job ad data recorded the biggest monthly decline in seven months in December.

* Australia’s military was deployed on Tuesday to help bury about 4,000 dead sheep and cattle, a process the authorities want quickly completed to prevent rotting bodies from spreading the disease.

* Authorities said the number of people seeking emergency medical care in Victoria jumped to 51% on Monday after dangerous smoke covered the state.

* There are 137 fires lit throughout the state of New South Wales, but all were again at the “tips” level, the lowest alarm rating.

* Victoria State had 39 fires with 13 “watch and act” warnings.

* All missing persons across the country have been accounted for, authorities said.

* Nearly 1,600 homes have been destroyed in NSW, Australia’s most populous state, authorities said. In Victoria, authorities believe 300 homes have been destroyed.

* Insurers have received 8,985 fire-related claims in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland since the Australian Insurance Council declared a fire disaster on November 8. The claims are estimated to have a loss value of $ 700m. The council registered the destruction of 1,838 residential properties so far.

* A supporter in Prime Minister Morrison’s government has been criticized for appearing on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” during which he said there was no link between climate change and the fire crisis. “There is no link, the facts that cause fires are drought and environmental drought,” said lawmaker Craig Kelly.

($ 1 = Australian $ 1,4411)

