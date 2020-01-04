advertisement

Steve Smith revives Cricket’s most powerful weapon

The last challenge for cricket player Mr Insatiable

This home test summer was so one-sided, because Australia’s most pressing challenges seemed to lie largely in history and the record books, not in the opposition ahead of them.

The Pakistani whitewash was perhaps most notable when David Warner was denied a chance to win Brian Lara’s record when his impressive triple century in Adelaide ended for the team.

While in the New Zealand series, the incredible accomplishments of Marnus Labuschagne were measured not only by their winning performances, but also by all other hits in the past 12 months, Steve Smith’s average and Neil Harvey’s record of five games (all) he darkened as he posted a virgin double century with the SCG on Saturday).

advertisement

But all of this can change unless the Australian bowlers can rediscover their ruthlessness on the third day in Sydney.

The 0: 2 in the three match series was already so understaffed that a striking coach attracted the whites on Saturday to get drinks. After five sessions in the field and under the weight of the Australian scoreboard, New Zealand’s lineup with exhausted strokes should fit 454 first innings guests.

After Tom Blundell and Tom Latham won the last five gates of Australia for just 44 runs, half of which were from Mitchell Starc, in the last 29 games of the day, they built a stubborn, undefeated stand of 63.

And this under heavy pressure from a wild Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on a rotating deck. Too late, but not too little for once, it was the best tourism session of the entire series.

Australia remains the clear favorite to win the friendly. However, as some welcome rain showers are forecast for the last two days planned, failure to break open the kiwi’s soft center early Sunday could make the process more strenuous than it needs to be.

The kiwis play with pride and in Blundell and Latham they have plenty of it. Despite their limitations, this New Zealand team has never escaped the fight. Even one that already seems to be lost.

So Australia will have to make a clean profit. Which may have only brought this dead rubber to life.

Originally published as Australia’s difficult task to seal serial sweepers

advertisement