MELBOURNE – Authorities issued new warnings and evacuation notices Thursday in southeastern Australia after a hot-weather return sparked heavy fires threatening several cities and communities.

A disaster-level announcement in large parts of Victoria State, already set for last week, lasted for 48 hours and people in the danger areas were advised to leave if it was safe to do so.

“Don’t be complacent about the rain we’ve had lately,” Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said in a televised briefing, referring to several days of cool weather that has allowed firefighters to tighten retention lines. around the flames that have been burning for months.

“These fires are absolutely still in motion, still growing in our landscape, and they pose a significant risk to communities,” Neville said.

Twenty-six people died, thousands became homeless and thousands more had to be evacuated repeatedly after monster fires burned on more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million hectares) of land – an area the size of South Korea.

Authorities have said the flames will continue to burn, presenting extreme danger in times of high temperatures and winds, until the country experiences significant rainfall.

The official weather agency on Thursday confirmed fears there was no sign of it happening in the coming months after publishing its annual report, which also showed that 2019 was the hottest and driest year in Australia.

The current crisis came to light after a three-year drought that has left much of the country’s shrubs vulnerable to fires.

Many cities were without electricity and telecommunications and some were poor with potable water supply. Smoke has covered Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra and moved as far as South America.

Parts of Kangaroo Island, a country rich in wild tourist life on the country’s southeast coast, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday made a plea to foreign tourists not to be diverted from fires, were again evacuated on Thursday. One-third of the island has already been destroyed by fires.

Below are some highlights of what is happening in the fire crisis:

* Victoria state officials said firefighting “attack teams” were being sent to high-risk areas, but new blazes could start anywhere, given a forecast for extreme heat and possible lightning strikes. Officials credit the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in recent weeks while keeping the death toll low.

* The state of New South Wales on Thursday announced new $ 1 billion ($ 686 million) funding to rebuild infrastructure and communities affected by the fire.

* Most of the fires that have devastated much of Australia’s east coast have occurred in New South Wales, where 1,870 homes have so far been destroyed, authorities said.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday called on foreign tourists not to be hampered by deadly fires, fearing a shortage of holiday makers could hurt the economy. Some normally crowded resorts have already become ghost towns.

* Moody’s analytics said the cost of wildfires could easily outweigh that of the deadly Black Saturday fires of 2009 that destroyed 450,000 hectares of land, which cost about $ 4.4 billion.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged $ 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) to a newly created Bushfire National Recovery Agency.

* Ecologists at the University of Sydney on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in wildfires at 1 billion.

* The fires have already emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and produced harmful pollutants, the EU’s Copernicus monitoring program said.

* Smoke has diverted across the Pacific, affecting cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said.

($ 1 = US $ 1,4567) (Reporting by Sonali Paul, Paulina Duran, Colin Packham and Praveen Menon; writing by Jane Wardell; editing by Richard Pullin)

