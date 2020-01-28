advertisement

Australian officials warned the communities in the eastern states destroyed by the bushfire to strengthen fire fighting on Tuesday. The forecasts assume rising temperatures and strong winds.

Bushfires have killed 33 people and around 1 billion animals since September, while 2,500 houses and an area the size of Greece have been destroyed.

This timed exposure image shows firefighters spraying trees while fighting bushfire in the city of Nowra, New South Wales, on December 31, 2019. (Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters used several days of cooler, wetter weather across much of the continent to control more than 100 flames still burning before the temperatures started to rise again in mid-week.

A fire in a national park south of Canberra was raised to the emergency alert level when the chief of emergency services ordered residents to remain on alert as winds in the suburbs could cause fires.

People in some areas near Namadgi National Park have been told that it is too late to leave.

“Helicopters and large air tankers bombard water, set up security containers and carry out air surveillance,” said a message from Canberra’s emergency services.

“The fire can pose a threat to all people immediately on its way,” Georgeina Whelan, emergency services commissioner, told reporters. “… Firefighters may not be able to prevent a fire from reaching your property. You shouldn’t expect a fireman at your door. “

Sheep graze in a smoke-covered field near Burragate, Australia, on January 11, 2020. (Rick Rycroft / AP Photo)

Winds of 6.1 km / h had gusts of up to 40 km / h, which kindled the fire and worsened the conditions.

The Australian meteorology office and fire department forecast temperatures of over 104 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.

“Conditions are expected to worsen over the course of the week, so prepare now,” said the New South Wales (NSW) fire department on Twitter.

People should free their properties from flammable vegetation, while damaged roof tiles should be repaired to protect the houses from embers in the air, it said.

Here are the key events on Tuesday in the Bushfire crisis:

NSW firefighters fought 60 fires. Only a fire has the “observe and act” warning level, which means that there was no immediate danger. The rest is at lower warning levels.

There were 16 warnings in the state of Victoria, none of which were considered an immediate threat to property.

During the course of this week there will be high-pressure weather on the Australian east coast, which will cause rising temperatures at the weekend.

Fires shrouded Canberra in thick, dangerous smoke on Tuesday.

University of Sydney researchers released a report Tuesday that found that only three days of low exposure to bush smoke increased the risk of cardiac arrest and put people over 65 at higher risk.

By Colin Packham, Additional reporting by Melanie Burton

