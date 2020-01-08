advertisement

SYDNEY – Authorities issued new fire bans, warnings and evacuation notices in parts of Australia on Thursday as deadly fires continued to burn in the country hit by its hottest and driest year on record.

Twenty-six people have died, thousands are homeless, and academics believe over 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in monster fires that have burned more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million hectares) of land – an area the size of Korea. South.

Many cities were without electricity and telecommunications and some were poor with potable water supply. Smoke has filled major cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, and has moved across the Pacific affecting cities in South America.

Firefighters have been making the most of several days of colder temperatures to prepare for the return of heat and wind later this week, which is expected to attract existing flames and ignite new ones.

The Australian weather agency said Thursday it saw no signs of cooler weather or significant rainfall over the coming months, adding that 2019 was the hottest and driest in the country.

A warning to residents of the northeastern region of Victoria State to leave after fires escalated overnight was reduced to “wait and observe” after authorities monitored the conditions. A town on Kangaroo Island, which was destroyed by fires, was being evacuated for fear that fires still burning there could escalate.

Most of the fires that have devastated much of Australia’s east coast have occurred in New South Wales, where 1,870 homes have so far been destroyed, authorities said.

New South Wales on Thursday announced new $ 1 billion ($ 686.50 million) funding to rebuild infrastructure and communities in the state affected by the fire.

“We don’t just want to rebuild communities, we want them to thrive. This $ 1 billion investment will do just that,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters at a conference.

Australia’s wildfire season began earlier than normal after a three-year drought that has left much of the country’s bushland vulnerable to fires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday urged foreign tourists not to be hampered by deadly fires, fearing holiday makers staying away could hurt the economy, as some normally crowded resorts have already become ghost towns.

The following are some highlights of what is happening in the fire crisis: * Moody’s analyst said the cost of fires could easily outweigh that of the deadly black Saturday 2009 fires that destroyed 450,000 acres of land, which cost about $ 4.4 billion. * Prime Minister Morrison has pledged $ 2 billion ($ 1.37 billion) to a newly created Bushfire National Recovery Agency. * Ecologists at the University of Sydney on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in wildfires at 1 billion. * Emergency services have dismissed claims that the fires were caused by environmentalists stopping controlled burns. * The fires have already emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and produced harmful pollutants, the EU’s Copernicus monitoring program said. * Smoke has diverted beyond the Pacific, affected cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said.

($ 1 = US $ 1.4567) (Reporting by Paulina Duran and Sonali Paul Writing by Praveen Menon; Ediitng by Tom Brown)

