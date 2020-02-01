advertisement

If there are two words that I never want to hear, it’s “spider” and “bonanza”.

I am the kind of person who lives in a constant state of fear of having to get my special spider bowl out of the closet and chasing an eight-legged squatter through the living room.

Sometimes after such cases I can only calm down when I remember that I live at least in England, where most spiders are quite petite and not too snappy. At least I make sure that I don’t live in Australia …

See, the funnel spider; a creature from my darkest nightmares and yet too real. There are 35 types of funnel nets in Australia and – although you don’t want to encounter any of them – there is a furry-legged subspecies that you really, really don’t want in your slipper.

The Sydney funnel spider (or the Atrax robustus, as the name suggests) is found in both suburbs and scrubland and has the swallowing honor of being the deadliest spider in the world.

Even though these spiders aren’t the largest in Australia – broadly speaking, the opus-eating hunter spider takes the hairy crown in this department – the Sydney funnel-shaped spider is an impressive animal whose fangs are large and tough enough to pierce human fingernails ,

Sydney funnel nets, which range from shiny dark brown to shiny black, can show aggressive behavior when threatened and expose their imposing fangs to potential attackers. Sydney funnel nets usually range in size from 1.5 cm to 3.5 cm, but there are some real monsters out there.

The largest funnel network ever brought to the Australian Reptile Park is the aptly named “Colossus”, which was brought into the park in 2018 with a leg span of 7.8 cm and broke the record that the 7.5 cm wide ” Big Boy ‘had previously set up’.

And who knows what titanic clits will appear in what is celebrated as a spider bonanza? After a series of extreme weather conditions in different parts of the country, funnel-web spiders are actually doing very well. Blooming indeed.

Funnel networks can be found throughout southern Queensland up to the coast of New South Wales as well as in the Australian capital, in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. The particularly creepy Sydney funnel network originally comes from East Australia.

UNILAD spoke to Kane Christensen, a Spiders supervisor in the Australian Reptile Park, who explained how the current weather created the ideal environment for these eight-legged climbing plants to come down and jerk with them:

We had a long, dry spring and early summer, and now the recent rain has made the (very humid) conditions for the male spiders excellent. Male ground spiders search for females at night.

During this time, not only funnel webs are on the move – many spiders enjoy these conditions. It’s also a good time for high insect activity, which is good for spiders when they feed on insects.

With a bite that can kill a person in just 15 minutes, you don’t want to pick up a male Sydney funnel net. Their poison – six times that of women – contains a neurotoxin component that attacks the human nervous system and can be fatal.

Although there has been no funnel-related death since the 1980s, experts at the Australian Reptile Park are asking people to remain vigilant during this current beastie boom.

They are one of the most poisonous spiders in the world. Male Sydney funnel nets were responsible for 13 deaths in the recorded history.

However, there have been no deaths since the advent of the antidote, in which the Australian Reptile Park was instrumental in its creation.

We are still part of this program and the only place in Australia where the funnel web spider poison becomes a life-saving antidote. Every summer is high season for funnel web. As long as people know that there are funnel nets at night and they take measures such as wearing shoes at night, they shouldn’t be worried.

Every year there are a number of people who are bitten in the hospital and given antidote treatments. Only in recent years has a 10-year-old boy been bitten by a male funnel spider and had to receive 12 vials of antidote, a record for a funnel-web bite in Sydney.

The funnel weaving season is here!

🚨FUNNEL WEB SEASON IS HERE! 🚨We ask that all collected spiders be brought to the Australian Reptile Park to contribute to our life-saving antidote program! You can help us save Australian lives! 🕷️

Posted by Australian Reptile Park on Monday, January 20, 2020

Funnel nets prefer to feel at home in “cool, sloping and shady environments” and were previously found in shoes or in piles of clothes.

According to the Australian Museum’s website, funnel nets have a habit of strolling in backyards and plunging into on-site swimming pools where they may survive for hours. They can also enter sometimes and get caught in houses.

Fortunately, the rumor that they jump on people or chase them is just a creepy urban myth. What is the idea that they live in houses? In reality, they only enter houses if they have not been able to find a partner, and they need accommodation where they can wait the day and take care of their injured ego.

Most people misidentify other spiders like trap door spiders and mouse spiders as funnel web spiders. Many people don’t know that they actually have funnel nets on their property because they’re pretty shy and withdrawn.

They have spent most of their lives in their burrows and it is only during the breeding season (the season we are in) that the males are looking for a partner. It is difficult to prevent them from settling in an area if the conditions are good for them.

The Australian Reptile Park requests that all collected male funnel-web spiders be taken to the park or one of their drop-off points to offer long-legged participants their life-saving antidote program.

Of course, this collection should only be done by responsible adults, and under certain circumstances where this is safe and feasible.

Instructions on the Australian Reptile Park’s Facebook page recommend that you always keep your hand about 20 cm away. Use a tool such as a spoon to push the spider into an object with a smooth surface, such as a glass. You should also make sure that this object has a lid that can be tightened to hold the spider.

To ensure that the spider stays hydrated, the brave person should make sure that there is some damp soil or a cotton swab with some water in the jar.

A funnel spider bite should always be treated with the utmost seriousness, and victims should seek help immediately and without hesitation.

The most important thing is that you don’t touch it with your hands. If someone is bitten by a funnel net, they should use the first aid technique for pressure and immobilization.

Pressure bandages should be put on and the patient should be kept as still as possible and an ambulance should be called. Medical treatment should be given as soon as possible.

To avoid an unpleasant bite as much as possible, Aussies was advised not to leave clothes, shoes, and towels on the floor. You should check your shoes before putting them on.

Walking around at night without shoes is just as no-no as dealing with spiders that seem to have drowned in pools or buckets. Keen gardeners are also advised to wear gloves while taking care of their gardens.

If you’re brave enough to spin your spider catcher on a funnel web, you can check out the full list of spider drop-off sites here.

She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. 