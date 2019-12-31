advertisement

31 December 2019 Johnna Crider

Australia burns and thousands face burning fires that destroy their communities and leave behind apocalyptic scenes. A friend told me that power, communication, telephones and internet would soon be lost and I immediately thought of Starlink. So I tweeted Elon Musk around 1:00 a.m. I did not expect his quick reply because he is likely to receive millions of tweets every hour, but he did have a short response. (Of course, my auto-correction turned power into a poet and I’m honestly not sure what that was about.)

advertisement

It is not done yet

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2019

The potential for Starlink when it comes to restoring communication in areas such as Australia that have been destroyed by natural disasters is huge. However, Elon said in the tweet that it was not yet ready. However, I believe that if this were the case, Elon would have been the first person to help with the loss of communication.

To be honest, the fact that he cared enough about me (of all people) with an answer to this question shows that he cares about him. Elon Musk also knows that when he answers a specific topic, people will talk about it. This opened a dialogue for those in Australia to ask for help – especially a group of Tesla owners in Australia who live near and far from the fire.

4 pm. And sunset is not until 7:45 pm. Any help would be great. # FrunksUp4Fires is an initiative initiated by @AusTeslaOwners and supported by the entire Aussie Tesla community. https://t.co/j7iwhAYSxl #PleaseHelp #AussieBushFires pic.twitter.com/IGNWiE0SVs

– Tesla in the Gong (@TeslaGong) December 31, 2019

You may remember ‘Tesla in de Gong’ from their work with Special Olympics Australia. Well, they now have a # FrunksUp4Fires initiative started by Australia’s Tesla Owners and raising money for those affected by the fires.

Link must be: https://t.co/z6zMdGmCWU

– Australian Tesla owners (@AusTeslaOwners) December 31, 2019

When I asked Tesla in the Gong if he was safe, he replied that it was him, but he couldn’t say the same for those in Victoria and Bateman’s Bay. He hopes that SpaceX can help in one way or another, perhaps with a fast water release. Many people expect things like this from Elon Musk because Elon is the type of person who not only has the resources to help, but often does so when asked, even if it harms him in the long run. This shows the kind of heart that the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has for humanity in general.

Safe for now. Can’t say the same about friends in the Bay of Victoria and Bateman. Everything SpaceX can do to help. Fast water delivery? pic.twitter.com/Pb53Em1nS9

– Tesla in the Gong (@TeslaGong) December 31, 2019

It will probably get worse for Australia before it gets better. It is summer and this means that there is no relief for the burning heat of Mother Nature. My friend, David, who initially told me power and communication would be lost, also said the temperatures were at record highs. I live in Louisiana and we get 101 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit here from August to September, but that pales in comparison to the insane highlights that hit Australia.

For those who are not even in Australia and feel helpless, do not. You can donate to help or even share their GoFundMe link if you have a shortage of cash. Your voice helps. Remember that these are families who lose everything to these fires. Some will even lose their lives if they don’t evacuate. If you want to donate, you can do it here.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement