David Warner’s 1201 summer in all formats left the opening batsman with tight knees, tight calves and many new records.

The 33-year-old Warner was the fastest Australian on Tuesday evening with 5,000 ODI runs (115 innings) in Mumbai. In the past eight games over 50, he has struck four centuries.

Only Hashim Amla (101 innings), Sir Vivian Richards and Virat Kohli (both 114) beat Warner to the milestone.

Just eight days after his cricket game in Sydney and Australia’s first ODI in six months, the devastating start swapped the red for the white ball, but retained the rage as he defeated India with an unbeaten century (128 not eliminated 112). ,

Along with Aaron Finch’s undefeated 110th (114th), this stroke denied the cricket tragedy Steve Smith and debutant Marnus Labuschagne, who had been hit in the 10 wicket win in Australia.

“Stuff her,” Warner smiled.

media_cameraDavid Warner celebrates its century against India.

“Actually, I said before,” Smudge tried to increase the command (to # 3) to get a hit, and he still hasn’t. “

“We have a little bit of sudocrem for his incident.”

Warner put his liveliness back after the game to a tremendous summer in which he lost 335 to Pakistan and averaged 287 after six twenties.

“A bit tight in the knees because we ran between the gates this summer. It was a long summer,” said Warner.

“It was an entertaining event in the field between the gates. I said to Finchy it’s been a long time since I tensed up and I was a little cramped in my calves.

“For the first time in a 50-over game it’s a bit damp and of course the training leads to it. I think I will need more fluid in the next game if I spend every minute of the game out there.”

Warner claimed that he was out of shape during devastating ashes last year, where he averaged 9.5 and fell on Stuart Broad seven times.

media_cameraWarner said he had trouble running between the wickets after the game after spending so much time beating and running this summer.

“I met her well in England on the networks. I was not out of shape, I was out of control, ”he said.

But Warner spent two hours a day on the web trying to do the first home test of the summer. Trainer Justin Langer considered this dedication appropriate.

“Poor Sri (Sridharan Sriram), our spin trainer, spoke to me every day,” said Warner.

“I have to thank him for that because there is a lot of time and effort behind it. It is no accident that I get out of here and do what I do.”

A kite from the Mumbai Kite Festival landed on the Spidercam during the final over India’s innings Warner had found.

“It’s the kite festival I’ve heard, so it’s very bizarre,” he said.

“I thought it was a bit dangerous and (Jasprit) Bumrah decided to come out and just snap. I said, “This is a poor kid’s kite,” but yes, it was very bizarre. “

