advertisement

In Australia, the 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup takes place from October 10th to 17th.

The tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art indoor cricket venues in Melbourne – Casey Stadium and CitiPower Center, the World Indoor Cricket Federation said.

Australia, last held in Dubai in 2017, is the reigning champion of men and women. The host will continue to try to never lose a World Cup in either division in the tournament’s 25-year history.

advertisement

Cricket players from up to 10 countries take part in the tournament in four divisions: men and women under 21 and open men and women.

READ |

Jemimah: Work on bat speed to get big hits

Belinda Clark, Executive General Manager of Community Cricket at Cricket Australia, said: “We look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to the 2020 World Cricket Championship as host country and defending champion in the men’s and women’s division.

“This event is a great opportunity for our elite indoor teams to take center stage and demonstrate the excitement and skill of this format of the game,” she said.

Australian squads for the Indoor Cricket World Cup 2020 will be announced after the Indoor Cricket National Championships from June 27th to July 11th at Casey Stadium.

advertisement