Australia has a story to be proud of: Murray

Sky News presenter Paul Murray has taken the time to “appreciate” all of the things that make the nation great that day in Australia and has condemned all of the “garbage” that society has to offer.

“We have a story to be proud of,” said Murray.

Mr Murray spoke about the opportunities that exist for rich and poor citizens in Australia as well as for the sick and needy, be it in terms of “spouse equality”.

“We feel very comfortable … because we are not going through the struggles that many other nations are doing,” said Murray.

Murray condemned those who were constantly focusing on “the trash” and “stuff that is symbolism rather than reality” in society.

“Australia’s story is a great one that we should all be very proud of, we should be honest with ourselves about, but we should also let go of the idea that the past can be undone,” he said.

“Our future remains unwritten, the past deserves to be told.”

