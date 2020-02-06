advertisement

SYDNEY – Many Australians were experiencing a bitter break from the threat of fires Thursday, with heavy rainstorms occupying many areas and a tropical cyclone forecast to hit the northwest of the country over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued major thunderstorm warnings for the southeastern state of Queensland as parts of New South Wales were flooded during flash floods, caused by heavy rainfall expected to continue for several days.

“There is an excellent supply of warm, humid air feed in the system and we are looking to start today in the form of rainfall,” BOM predecessor Mike Funnell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We expect higher totals and heavier rainfall to come off the northeast coast of NSW and then the track types slowly southward.”

A tropical low off the coast of Kimberley in the state of Western Australia was forecast to develop into a cyclone that could hit the ground on Saturday.

The cooler, wetter weather has helped mitigate or slow down some of the nation’s most damaged and long-running wildfires, which have burned more than 11.7 million hectares of land since September. The prolonged fire season has killed 33 people and about 1 billion native animals. About 2,500 homes have been destroyed.

However, officials have warned that the threat is not over and that there will likely be more firefighters weeks ahead.

About 60 fires were still burning across NSW and Victoria, the nation’s most populous states, with about half of those classified as uncontrolled.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jane Wardell)

