Honolulu – An Air Canada flight to Australia was diverted to Honolulu over the weekend due to a dead passenger.

38-year-old passenger Christopher Woodgate was pronounced dead on Saturday when the flight landed in Honolulu, said Kira Paiva-Kimura, clerk for the Honolulu Medical Examiner office. An autopsy is performed.

The flight from Vancouver went to Brisbane, Australia when it was rerouted to Honolulu for a medical emergency, said Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick.

He would not give details of what happened to the passenger.

“Out of respect for our customers’ privacy, Air Canada cannot confirm the details of the medical emergency,” he said in an email.

The man had been sick before the flight, Jessica Lani Rich of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, a nonprofit that helps visitors in need, told the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

The man traveled with five children, his wife and another family member, Rich said. Her organization also hired a nurse to take care of an 11-year-old passenger overnight who was traveling alone.

There were 257 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight. The airline provided hotel and meal vouchers to the passengers. Passengers left Honolulu on another flight on Sunday, Fitzpatrick said.

Associated press

