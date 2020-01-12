advertisement

(CNN) – The mission is known as Operation Rock Wallaby.

The New South Wales government (NWS) is working according to Matt Kean, minister of energy and environment, to ensure that the bushy tail wallabies hit by the Australian forest fires are fed as part of a natural recovery after the fire. Civil servants dropped more than 2,000 pounds of sweet potatoes and carrots in different colonies last week, Kean said.

“Providing supplemental food is one of the most important strategies we use to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species, such as the brush roll wallaby,” Kean said. “Initial fire assessments indicate that the habitat of several important brush-roller rock-walla populations has been burned in recent forest fires. The wallabies usually survive the fire itself, but then remain stranded with limited natural food while the fire removes the vegetation around their rocky habitat. “

“This is the most common food drop we’ve ever done for brush-tailed walnut,” Kean said.

The brush tail brush labyrinths are marsupials – such as kangaroos – that “live on rocky slopes, granite boulders and cliffs,” said the Department of Environment and Energy Australian website. Of the 15 species in Australia, most have disappeared and are now considered endangered, the website says. The species is also considered endangered in New South Wales.

Large parts of Australia were burned in the fire that started months before the official burning season started.

According to ecologists at the University of Sydney, nearly half a billion animals were affected by the fires in NSW alone, with millions of possible deaths. That figure includes birds, reptiles and mammals, except bats. It also excludes insects and frogs – meaning that the actual number is probably much higher.

The total number of affected animals in Australia can amount to a billion, according to the ecologist Christopher Dickman from the University of Sydney.

For the wallabies, the NWS government plans to provide additional food supplies until natural food sources and water in the affected areas supplement.

Kean said, “If we can, we also use cameras to monitor the intake of food and the number and variety of animals there.”

