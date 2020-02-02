advertisement

The Australian government defended its plans to quarantine its citizens for 14 days in a Christmas Island detention center on January 30 when they returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Australia announced on Wednesday that it would help some citizens leave Hubei province as part of a joint operation with New Zealand and promised to give priority to the “isolated and vulnerable”, including the elderly, children and short-term travelers who have no base the region.

“We decided this morning to prepare a plan for an operation to support isolated and vulnerable Australians in Wuhan and Hubei provinces,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the time.

However, the decision to move some of those affected to Christmas Island – a remote Indian Ocean spot best known for housing asylum seekers – has been criticized by a number of health officials.

The Australian Medical Association urged the government to find a “humane” solution.

Home Secretary Peter Dutton told reporters in Canberra Thursday that Australia had no choice and it was decided to bring the general population to safety.

“The reality is that people have to be accommodated for up to 14 days. I can’t clear a hospital in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, ”he said. “I have no other facility that we can quickly accommodate for hundreds of people, and Christmas Island was built specifically for this scenario.”

“I want to make sure we get the Australians to safety.”

Around 600 people have told the government that they are in Wuhan, but Morrison said it is not clear how many want to leave China. He did not specify how many Australians the government could support, but said individuals were evacuated on a last-in, first-out basis.

Seven cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia. Experts have now said that the Chinese regime is likely to underestimate the true extent of the corona virus.

Australian medical teams should be sent to Christmas Island on Thursday to process the returning residents. Medical personnel were dispatched to the island from the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Center.

It came after Morrison said on Wednesday that the Australian Medical Assistance teams would be sent to Christmas Island for medical assistance.

“I would also like to emphasize that for Christmas Island, we will ensure that the Christmas Island community is directly supported, regardless of the quarantine zone support,” he said.

“The quarantine statement is issued by the government to implement these agreements.

“Defense forces have been tasked with identifying overflow facilities where that may be necessary and providing all the logistical and other resources necessary to support operations on Christmas Island,” said Morrison.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, evacuees are required to contribute to travel expenses and sign a waiver of quarantine on the island.

Australia’s defense of its policy came when several countries began to isolate hundreds of citizens who had been evacuated from Wuhan. Nearly 200 Americans, primarily U.S. diplomats and their families, who flew out of Wuhan on Wednesday, will remain isolated at a U.S. military base in California for at least 72 hours, health officials say.

A second flight with Japanese evacuees from Wuhan landed in Japan on Thursday. Nine people showed symptoms of fever or cough, the broadcaster NHK reported. The first flight landed on Wednesday and at least one more flight is expected in the coming days.

New Zealand announced on Thursday that it would charter a plane to help citizens leave Wuhan.

Reuters contributed to this report.

