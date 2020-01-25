advertisement

Police are given additional powers to search for weapons on Australia Day in St. Kilda if there are concerns about alcohol-related violence.

Additional police officers will patrol the St. Kilda Beach and Party Strip on Sunday to suppress potential violence before it starts.

The police will also inspect licensed venues to ensure that alcohol is used responsibly.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to St. Kilda to celebrate Australia Day when temperatures rise to 26 ° C.

Acting commander Darren Franks said hot weather often triggers drunk violence, but the police are prepared for what may come.

This includes in the CBD and in the suburbs.

media_cameraSt Kilda beach. The weather in Melbourne is expected to be over 40 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, December 29, 2019. Image: David Crosling

Commander Franks said: “Too often the police see the negative effects of oversupply and excessive alcohol consumption, including the devastating effects of street attacks, street trauma and domestic violence.

“If you come to the CBD or attend community events across the state to cause problems, don’t bother yourself. You will be arrested and held accountable for violating the law.”

The police also warned out-of-control parties at Airbnbs, or short-term rentals would not be tolerated over the long weekend.

The Public Order Response Team and other police units are called in to separate parties and street fights.

Commander Franks said: “There have been some concerns in the past where people book Airbnb or short stay rentals and there is no tight control over the guest who comes.”

“This can sometimes manifest itself in a really disrespectful, noisy party that is turning into violence that the police have to solve.”

According to Derek Nolan, head of Airbnb’s public order division in Australia and New Zealand, the platform enforces strict guidelines that include offenses against criminals.

media_cameraPolice attacks rowdy parties in Airbnb houses. Picture: AFP

Airbnb strictly prohibits unauthorized and “open” parties.

Airbnb, together with Victoria Police, is advising hosts to provide clear rules on how to use the property prior to arrival and to keep contact details up to date should the police be called.

Cmdr Franks added: “For homeowners who rent out their property over the summer, the police strongly recommend that you have active control over all bookings. If you suspect a booking, contact your service provider, such as Airbnb, as soon as possible. “

“If you have planned a small event for your short-term rental, do not advertise it

Social media and plan how to respond to uninvited guests and make sure that a

The number of responsible adults remains sober and acts as a decision-maker

Problems arise. “

