Bridget McKenzie is a cactus that follows a “sports crime” scandal

Australian editor for national affairs Simon Benson said “the general opinion” is that the mayor’s deputy mayor, Bridget McKenzie, is “cactus” as the “sports crimes” scandal continues to dominate political discussions.

The future of the deputy mayor remains doubtful, according to the allegations that she has given to peripheral sports clubs to influence the outcome of the federal elections during her term as sports minister.

Mr. Benson told Sky News presenter Sharri Markson that the “matter” appears to be focused on Ms. McKenzie’s membership in a rifle club that received a $ 36,000 grant without the minister declaring her club.

“In essence, it is not the substance of politics that often matters, but the look,” said Benson.

“And the look looks terrible”.

