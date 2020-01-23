advertisement

Since the Eskies are dusted and the barbecues are lit for the long weekend, it is important to know where you can find the sausages and the beer during this long weekend.

Since Australia Day falls on Sunday this year, the public holiday falls on Monday 27th according to the same rules as last year when Australia Day fell on Saturday, making Monday a public holiday.

Trading hours vary from state to state, but most stores are open all weekend.

advertisement

The payment of employees on public holidays and Sundays depends on the bonuses. Most workers, however, are entitled to fines on both Sunday and Monday.

In NSW, ACT, Northern Territory, Tasmania and Victoria there are no restrictions for the long weekend.

In Queensland, most independent retailers and other tax-exempt stores are also open for the long weekend. However, opening hours for non-tax-exempt stores, including large retailers, vary by state.

media_cameraBWS is one of many retailers that have normal business hours throughout the long weekend. Picture: Megan Slade

In Western Australia, general retail stores in the Perth tube region can be closed on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rottnest Island is not subject to trading hours laws or small, specialized retail stores that carry a certificate.

Things are more complicated in South Australia as laws change depending on the location and size of the business.

Shops in the CBD tourist district that are not exempt can trade on Sundays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Non-exempt shops in the Metropolitan Shopping District and Glenelg Tourist Princt are not open on Mondays, but are open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A store is not exempt from restrictions if it has more than 200 square meters of floor space or 400 square meters if it is a shopping list.

Consumers can access the list of exceptions in SA online.

BWS has confirmed that businesses across the country are operating during normal weekend hours during the long weekend, with the exception of BWS Leichhardt and Canberra City, which are closed on Monday.

Dan Murphys, like all Woolworths supermarkets, will be open during normal business hours. However, customers are advised to check the website.

Woolworth’s metro centers at Sydney’s Metcentre, Strawberry Hills and 333 George Street are closed on Sunday, Strawberry Hills and 333 George Street are closed on Monday.

Coles will be open on Sundays and Sundays during opening hours for much of the country.

Originally published as What’s Open this Australia Day weekend

,

advertisement