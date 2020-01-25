advertisement

MELBOURNE – Australia confirmed the first four cases of the new coronavirus in two different cities on Saturday, with the country’s chief health official saying he expected more cases as Australia was a population destination for Chinese tourists.

Three men, aged 53, 43 and 35, were in stable condition at Sydney’s Westmead Hospital after they were confirmed to have the virus on Saturday after returning from China earlier this month, the New South State Health Minister said. Wales Brad Hazzard.

Two of the men traveled to Sydney from the city of Wuhan, where the virus first appeared, and the third from southeastern Shenzhen, China.

A Chinese national in his 50s who had been in the city of Wuhan is in stable condition at a Melbourne hospital after arriving from China on January 19, Victoria health officials said.

The death toll from the virus in China rose to 41 on Saturday, with more than 1,300 globally infected, but most of the cases have been in Wuhan, where officials have imposed severe restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said there could be more cases of coronavirus in Australia.

“There are other cases being tested daily, many of them negative, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we had further confirmed cases,” Murphy said at a news conference earlier Saturday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement earlier Saturday that “it was expected that Australia would see cases of the virus”.

Morrison said on Thursday that Australia had a national stock of over 10 million protective masks, but news of the virus spread quickly in Melbourne with many rushing to pharmacies to buy masks.

“I’ve been to nine pharmacies already, they’re all of them,” said a 22-year-old student from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, who is originally from Shanghai and gave his name only in June.

“And I need them, we all need them.”

Four pharmacies approached by Reuters in downtown Melbourne on Saturday said they had been selling masks. The mask has been in high demand in recent weeks also due to fires that covered Melbourne and other cities in toxic humidity.

Demand increases also come as some officials warn of the effectiveness of some masks.

“Facial masks are not recommended for use by members of the public in Victoria for the prevention of infections like the new coronavirus,” the Victoria health department said in a statement.

A Melbourne-based pharmacist who did not want to be identified said she sold all the “hundreds” of mask packs she had in stock by noon Saturday.

She was charging $ 29.99 ($ ​​20.50) for a pack of 10 of the “Cause I Am Happy” face masks, while the company selling them charges A $ 10 for the same amount.

“I got a gamble last week and bought all the pharmacies nearby,” she said.

Australians were asked on Saturday not to travel to Hubei province in China, with the government issuing its heaviest travel advice.

Australia is a popular destination for the Chinese. It saw about 1.4 million short-term arrivals from China last year – the country’s largest source of foreign visitors. ($ 1 = $ 1.4622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lydia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry and Sam Holmes)

