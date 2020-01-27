advertisement

Health authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales have confirmed that a 21-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus. She is the fifth person to be treated in Australia.

A woman who was on the last flight from Wuhan to Sydney was tested positive for coronavirus. In Australia up to five people were treated for the potentially fatal disease.

NSW Health confirmed on Monday afternoon that a 21-year-old woman who arrived at Sydney Airport on Thursday developed symptoms and tested positive.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant said the woman was met at the airport by health officials and gave advice on what to do if she felt uncomfortable – and she followed these instructions.

The woman was brought to Westmead Hospital, said Dr. Chant to reporters.

Three men aged 35, 43 and 53 are also being treated for coronavirus in hospital and are considered stable.

In Victoria, a man in his fifties is treated at the Monash Medical Center while four of his family members are quarantined at home.

