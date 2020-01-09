advertisement

MERIMBULA / SYDNEY – Australian authorities demanded another mass evacuation across the country’s populated southeast on Thursday as a return of hot weather sparked large fires threatening several cities and communities.

“If you get instructions to leave, then you have to leave,” Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said in a televised conference. “This is the only way to guarantee your safety. It is dangerous to be in some of these communities. We cannot guarantee your safety.”

Twenty-seven people have died, according to the federal government, after monster fires have burned more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million hectares) of land, an area the size of South Korea. Thousands of people have become homeless and thousands more have had to be evacuated repeatedly because of the instability of fires.

Locals in the seaside town of Victoria, Mallacoota, where thousands were stranded on the beach for days until a military evacuation that ended just Wednesday, were among those advised to flee again.

“If we evacuate, where are we going?” Said Mark Tregellas, who spent New Year’s Eve on a boat ramp after the fire destroyed much of his city, and one of about 1,000 locals who decided to stay.

“Electricity is slowly returning but everyone is dependent on generators, and fuel for them is very limited,” he told Reuters by phone from his home. “People are not running out of gas now, so most of the city is now riding bicycles.”

Further north, in the coastal town of NSW in Merimbula, David Gatrell, 72, was pitching a tent on a playground after leaving his home about 60 kilometers (37 miles) away.

“There are four roads outside the village and three are blocked,” Gatrell told Reuters. “There’s only one way out and I don’t want to take my chances.”

Authorities have warned that heavy fires, fueled by high temperatures, high winds and a three-year drought, will continue until there is significant rainfall. The Australian weather agency confirmed on Thursday that there was no sign of this in the coming months.

Below are some highlights of what is happening in the fire crisis:

* Weather officials in South Australia issued a strong weather warning for some parts of the north of the state on Thursday afternoon.

* New South Wales fire officials warned of “extreme fire danger” in the state’s alpine region.

* Victoria State extended its disaster alarm level for two more days.

* Parts of Kangaroo Island, a wildlife-rich tourist spot on the country’s southeast coast, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday made a plea for foreign tourists not to be diverted from fires, were again evacuated on Thursday. One-third of the island has already been destroyed by fires.

* The Australian Bureau of Meteorology reported that the country had only 6% of its typical annual rainfall last year, while daytime temperatures were all above 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal: “Australia is getting more warmer, the fire season is getting longer and the severity of the fire weather during this season is becoming more frequent and severe. “

* The state of New South Wales on Thursday announced new $ 1 billion ($ 686 million) funding to rebuild infrastructure and communities affected by the fire.

* Mining maneuver Andrew Forrest pledged $ 70m for a fire recovery package, including a more than 1,000 volunteer army from the mining and agriculture sectors to help rebuild fire-stricken areas.

* Most of the fires that have devastated much of Australia’s east coast have occurred in New South Wales, where 1,870 homes have so far been destroyed, authorities said.

* Prime Minister Morrison on Wednesday urged foreign tourists not to be hampered by deadly fires, fearing a shortage of holiday makers could hurt the economy. Some normally crowded resorts have already become ghost towns.

* Moody’s analytics said the cost of wildfires could easily outweigh that of the deadly Black Saturday fires of 2009 that destroyed 450,000 hectares of land, which cost about $ 4.4 billion.

* Prime Minister Morrison has pledged $ 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

* About 100 firefighters from the United States and Canada are on site to assist local services, with another 140 expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

* The Malaysian government has approved a plan to deploy 65 fire and rescue personnel to assist efforts in Australia. The deployment is awaiting Australian government approval.

* University of Sydney ecologists have estimated the number of animals killed or injured in fires at 1 billion.

* The fires have already emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and produced harmful pollutants, the EU’s Copernicus monitoring program said.

* Smoke has diverted across the Pacific, affecting cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said.

($ 1 = US $ 1,4567) (Reporting by Sonali Paul, Paulina Duran, Colin Packham and Praveen Menon; writing by Byron Kaye; editing by Jane Wardell)

