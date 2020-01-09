advertisement

MERIMBULA – Australian authorities demanded another mass evacuation across the heavily populated southeast on Thursday as a return to hot weather that ignited major fires threatening several cities and communities.

Victoria’s Prime Minister, Daniel Andrews, urged communities to be alert before extreme conditions.

“If you get instructions to leave, then you have to leave,” Andrews said in a televised conference. “This is the only way to guarantee your safety.”

Parts of Kangaroo Island, a rich wildlife resort on the southeast coast where Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday made a plea for foreign tourists not to be deterred by fires, were again evacuated on Thursday.

“I urge everyone to hear the warnings, follow the advice and go to the eastern part of the island, which is considered safe at this point,” South Australia Fire Chief Mark Jones said at a special conference in Adelaide.

One third of the island has been destroyed.

Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season, according to the federal government, after monster fires have burned to more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million hectares) of land, an area the size of South Korea.

Thousands have become homeless and thousands have had to be constantly evacuated due to the instability of fires.

Residents of the coastal town of Mallacoota, where thousands had been stranded on a beach for days until a military evacuation that ended just Wednesday, were among those who again advised to flee.

“If we evacuate, where are we going?” Said Mark Tregellas, who spent New Year’s Eve on a boat ramp after the fire destroyed much of his city, and one of about 1,000 people who decided to stay.

“Electricity is slowly returning but everyone is dependent on generators, and fuel for them is very limited,” he told Reuters by phone from his home.

“People are not running out of gas now, so most of the city is now riding bicycles.”

Below are some highlights of what is happening in the fire crisis:

* A water bomb helicopter was set ablaze on a South Coast dam in New South Wales on Thursday. The pilot was safe.

* Authorities have warned that heavy fires, fueled by high temperatures, wind and a three-year drought, will continue until there is significant rainfall. The weather agency said there was no sign of this for months.

“It takes a lot of rain to extinguish fires of this magnitude and magnitude. It’s not foreseen, “South Australian Fire Chief Jones told reporters.

* Weather officials in South Australia issued a strong weather warning for some parts of the north of the state.

* New South Wales fire officials warned of “extreme fire danger” in the state’s alpine region.

* Victoria State extended its disaster alarm level for two more days.

* The Australian Bureau of Meteorology reported only 6% of typical annual rainfall last year, while daytime temperatures were more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal: “Australia is getting warmer, the fire season is getting longer too much and the severity of the fire weather during this season is becoming more frequent and severe. “

* New South Wales announced new $ 1 billion ($ 686 million) funding for reconstruction.

* Mining maneuver Andrew Forrest pledged $ 70m for a recovery package, including a force of more than 1,000 volunteers from the mining and agriculture sectors to help rebuild.

* 1,870 homes have been destroyed on New South Wales’s worst-hit coastline.

* Moody’s analytics said the cost of wildfires could easily outweigh that of the deadly Black Saturday fires of 2009 that destroyed 450,000 hectares of land, which cost about $ 4.4 billion.

* The Prime Minister has pledged $ 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

* About 100 firefighters from the United States and Canada are helping with another 140 expected in the coming weeks.

* Malaysia has approved a plan to send 65 fire and rescue personnel to help. The deployment is awaiting Australian approval.

* University of Sydney ecologists have estimated that 1 billion animals have been killed or injured.

* The fires have emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide and produced harmful pollutants, the EU’s Copernicus surveillance program said.

* Smoke has diverted across the Pacific, affecting cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the UN World Meteorological Organization said ($ 1 = $ 1.4567 Australian) (Reporting by Colin Packham, Martin Petty, Sonali Paul, Paulina Duran, Swati Pandey, and Praveen Menon; writing by Byron Kaye Editing by Jane Wardell, Robert Birsel)

