More than $ 100 million has been raised to help the Australian forest fire disaster, from charities and local fundraisers to celebrities and large corporations, including funds pledged to the children of the dead firefighters.

Here is a list of organizations and charities that accept donations to help people and animals.

Below are some examples of the enormous, publicly declared donations that have been made in the past few days and weeks as thousands of funds have been raised in the past seven days.

media_cameraFlinders Chase National Park after bushfires broke out on Kangaroo Island this week. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

CHARITIES AND FUNDS

• Australian Red Cross Civil Protection and Restoration Fund: More than $ 31 million since New Year’s Eve, including $ 13.3 million for the ABC Fireworks Reporting Fundraiser involving the City of Sydney

• WIRES Wildlife Emergency Fund: $ 9.4 million

• Port Macquarie Koala Hospital GoFundMe for fire endangered koalas: $ 4.6 million

• Bendigo Bank’s Bushfire Disaster Appeal was endorsed by the Victorian government, which added $ 2 million on January 5, with the option to donate to national or state / territorial appeals

• Vinnie’s Bushfire Appeal in partnership with Channel Nine: $ 1 million in late November

• The South Australian government activated the state emergency fund in December after the bush fire in Cudlee Creek and pledged $ 1 million to start the fundraiser

• Dana Mitchell’s GoFundMe, owner of Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, pays $ 739,870

• Fire Relief Fund for First Nations GoFundMe communities: $ 526,706 and growing rapidly

Mallacoota Fires Support Fund for East Gippsland on GoFundMe: $ 195,000 and counting

• Australian photographer Kara Rosenlund recovered from a bush fire in the koala crisis

• Mogo Zoo on the south coast of New South Wales, GoFundMe, was founded by MP Emma Husar: $ 74,000 and it is counted

• Fire Appeal GoFundMe in the Adelaide Hills wine region of South Australia: $ 57,000 and counting

• A GoFundMe to rebuild the Bargo Dingo Sanctuary in NSW: $ 20,900 and counted

• The Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund appeals to East Gippsland communities affected by fire

• Zoos Victoria has set up a Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund for tax-deductible donations

• The Queensland government donated $ 100,000 in September as bushfires pierced the state, including $ 25,000 each for the Red Cross, Lifeline, Salvation Army, and Vinnies

These fires have had an impact on people’s lives in parts of Australia, including VIC, NSW, SA and WA, for weeks. We are now with you and will continue to support those affected by the November and December last year fires in QLD, many parts of NSW and SA Peninsulas. Many churches are still isolated and facing challenging days to test their remarkable resilience. We do what we can to help. Since July 2019, the Red Cross teams have responded to 30 emergencies and supported over 18,600 people through the efforts of more than 1,590 volunteers and staff. The Red Cross people have provided psychosocial assistance day and night, registered those who were forced to evacuate, and distributed essential supplies such as food and water. And thanks to the incredible generosity of everyday Australians and many people around the world, we’ve raised more than $ 31 million for our national disaster relief and relief efforts since New Year’s! THANK YOU! The situation isn’t over yet, but you can be sure that the Red Cross will be there every step of the way, no matter how long it takes

TO CELEBRATE

• Celeste Barber’s Facebook fundraiser for the trustee of the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund (NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund) exceeded $ 42 million on January 7, an increase of more than $ 1,000 per minute

• The Packer Family Foundation and the Crown Resort Foundation: $ 5 million to support firefighting and recovery efforts, including an initial commitment of $ 1 million to the NSW RFS

• Actor Chris Hemsworth announced on Instagram on January 7th: $ 1 million for the Bushfire Relief

• Australian billionaire businessman Anthony Pratt: $ 1 million to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal

• Shopping center owner and billionaire John Gandel and his philanthropic wife Pauline: $ 1 million to be shared between the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the St. Vincent de Paul Society

• Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban: $ 500,000 for the rural fire department

• Writer, singer and comedian Em Rusciano is asking for donations and has raised over $ 76,000 for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades.

• American singer Alecia Beth Moore aka Pink: $ 500,000 to local fire departments

• Kylie Minogue and the Minogue family: $ 500,000 for immediate fire fighting and ongoing support

• Australian businessman and owner of the Merivale empire, Justin Hemmes: $ 500,000 to the RFS

• Actor Dacre Montgomery, Australian Bushfire appeal GoFundMe: $ 299,000 and it is counted

• Australian YouTuber Muselk: $ 125,000, including a $ 20,000 donation from inventor Dakotaz

• Russell Crowes Dirty Rabbitohs Cap auction: $ 105,000 to NSW RFS in November 2019

• Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar: $ 100,000 each in November

• Australian musician, DJ and producer Flume: $ 100,000 for WIRES

• Chloe Morello’s GoFundMe for locals in Batemans Bay, a beauty vlogger: $ 33,800 and counting

• Singer Dami Im and husband Noah: $ 10,000 for the Australian Red Cross

• American actress and singer Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma said on January 5 that they were “finding a number that we would like to donate with”.

• The original members of the Wiggles will meet in Sydney on January 18 for a concert for over 18 year olds. $ 35 tickets are sold out in the hours after her release on January 7

• Let it rain “Fund the Firies 2020” concert in Byron Bay on January 8th and 9th with acts like Bernard Fanning, Wolfmother, Tex Perkins and others

• Four-time ARIA winner Tones and I announced a Bushfire benefit concert with Adrian Eagle and other artists in Melbourne on January 28th

MELBOURNE ❤️

There has been a lot of devastation in Australia lately that makes it very sad to be a witness. There is no way to speak lightly on the subject, it was apocalyptic.

Me, Adrian Eagle and some other surprise guests will host a charity show

– Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) January 6, 2020

• #AuthorsforFireys was launched by Emily Gale, an auction on Twitter that ends on Saturday and includes signed books and / or experiences with various authors, including $ 5,000 for a personal poem by Maxine Beneba Clarke and $ 1,000 for dinner with Jamila Rizvi and Rosie Waterland

Get queries about how #AuthorsForFireys works:

– Twitter is the auction room.

– You are your own auctioneer.

– Send the item (or service) to the highest bidder after receiving the donation receipt.

– Starts tomorrow and ends Saturday.

– You are the best, do you know that? ❤️

– Emily Gale (@EmilyGale) January 5, 2020

SPORT AND RACE

• World’s # 1 tennis player Ash Barty will donate all of her Brisbane International prize money next week, up to $ A360,000 if she wins the tournament

• Tennis Australia announced a special Australian Open Rally for Relief exhibition game at Rod Laver Arena on January 15 as part of its Aces for Bushfire Relief program

• Each ace that is played during the 10-day ATP Cup in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney will deliver $ 100 to the Red Cross Aid Relief Service

Each ace distributed through the @ATPCup at all three venues earns $ 100 for the @ RedCrossAU bushfire’s relief and recovery efforts.

With more than 1,500 aces, the tournament fee is expected to exceed $ 150,000.

– ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 2, 2020

• Shane Warne has auctioned off his famous green baggy hat and is bidding on Tuesday afternoon for $ 316,000

• Essendon Football Club skipper Dyson Heppell shaves his head to alleviate the bushfire and raises over $ 130,000 for the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund and Wildlife Victoria

• Commentator and ex-rugby player Allana Ferguson: $ 65,000 for NSW’s Bushfire appeal

• $ 500 per horse for each horse sold at this week’s Gerry Harvey Magic Millions. International polo star Nacho Figueras donated $ 50,000 to his fellow ambassadors, along with the event’s sponsor, The Star Gold Coast

• Carlton Football Club’s Bushfire Disaster Appeal: $ 41,000 out of $ 100,000 previously targeted

• Richmond Football Club fundraiser for the Salvation Army and WIRES Wildlife Rescue: $ 30,000 and counting

• Demons play Christian Petracca’s GoFundMe on behalf of the Melbourne Football Club for the Red Cross: $ 30,000 and it is counted

• AFL player Dayne Beams from Collingwood auctioned off his 2010 Premiership medallion. Bids are expected to reach $ 24,000 by January 7

• Ex AFL jerk Daniel Gorringe (Goz) GoFundMe for the Red Cross: $ 21,700 and counting

• Sydney Swans Football Club’s Bushfire appeal: $ 10,000 since the night of January 5

• Geelong AFL superstar Gary Ablett has launched a Facebook fundraiser for the Australian Red Cross, where he and his father also run a silent auction, including a signed Guernsey auction

• The two-time winner of the Dakar Rally, Toby Price, promised to donate his starting jersey and pants to this year’s Dakar. The auction was already over $ 13,000 on Tuesday, along with $ 2,677 and a donation to NSW RFS

• Tommy Berry, multiple Group 1 winner in Sydney, announced on January 3 that he would donate $ 250 for each winner he rides in January

• Netball Australia said on January 4 that it was looking forward to adding its support to the “significant contributions” that have already been made by many individuals and organizations

• Cricketers Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson also donated:

Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson donated $ 1,000 for each wicket used in the Bushfire appeal

– Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) January 3, 2020

COMPANIES, ASSOCIATIONS AND DEALERS

• The Business Council of Australia founded the Australian Volunteer Support Trust as a “permanent and ongoing fund to help the children of volunteers who died fighting these fires and facing future disasters” with an original goal of $ 25 million

• National Australian Bank (NAB): $ 5 million for forest fire recovery measures, including $ 4 million for the NAB Disaster Relief Fund and $ 1 million for the Red Cross and local organizations in affected communities

• Coles: $ 3 million gift cards for over 6,000 rural fire departments across Australia

• Woolworths Group: Almost $ 1.3 million was raised for the Salvation Army in the months leading up to Christmas, since $ 3 million, including donations from its own customers, has been exceeded

• BHP mining company: $ 2 million for the Australian Red Cross

• Westpac Group: $ 1.5 million Bushfire Funds, including $ 500,000 in grants for immediate customer support, $ 300,000 for state volunteer fire departments, $ 250,000 for the Rural and Regional Renewal Foundation, and $ 100,000 Dollar for the Victoria Bushfire roll call

Our hearts are with those who have been hit by the Australian bushfires and with the brave volunteer force that is fighting the unprecedented flames across the country – please stay safe. Apple will donate to support relief efforts.

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook), December 26, 2019

• ANZ: $ 1 million, including $ 300,000 for volunteer fire departments in NSW, Victoria, and SA

• Rio Tinto mining company: $ 1 million to the Red Cross, including $ 250,000 donated in November

• Commonwealth Bank: $ 1 million for bush fire disaster relief, including $ 750,000 in grants and a $ 250,000 donation to the Australian Red Cross

• BlueScope, steelmaker in Port Kembla: $ 1 million for Red Cross Bushfire Relief Appeal

• Scentre Group, owner of Westfield centers: $ 500,000 donated to the Salvation Army

• Neighborhood centers for retail property groups: $ 250,000, distributed between the Salvation Army and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal

• Australian fashion brand The Daily Edited: $ 202,000 for NSW Rural Fire Service, Country Fire Authority Victoria and the Salvation Army

• Myer: $ 150,000 in advance as a minimum contribution to the Salvation Army’s catastrophe appeal in November 2019

• David Jones: $ 100,000 for Red Cross Bushfire Appeal

Country Road: $ 100,000 for the Red Cross Disaster and Relief Recovery Fund

• Bed Bath N ’Table: $ 100,000 distributed as $ 50,000 to the Australian Red Cross, $ 25,000 to national fire departments and $ 25,000 to WIRES

• Zip Pay: A minimum promise of $ 100,000 distributed across the Red Cross and WIRES

• Mecca Cosmetica beauty brand: $ 100,000 for Red Cross Bushfire appeal

• Become Judd’s Jaggad Activewear brand at GoFundMe: $ 100,000 and is a member of the Red Cross

• Foxtel subscription TV store: $ 100,000 for the Red Cross’s Bushfire call

• News Corp Australia: $ 50,000 to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, as well as earnings from each subway newspaper on January 21st and the advertisements placed to the Salvation Army, the World Wildlife Fund and Rural Aid Australia for more than to collect $ 1 million

• Quest Apartment Hotels’ Bushfire appeal to GoFundMe: $ 48,714 and counted

• GoFundMe from Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) for small businesses: $ 21,325 and counting

• Shuturp art and clothing brand: $ 21,200 in sales of shirts distributed through GoFundMe between Wildcare Australia, Team Rubicon Australia, Rural Aid, and First Nations Communities

• Magic clothing: donated $ 20,000 to CFA Victoria

• Bared Footwear: $ 15,000 donated to the Salvation Army

• Thermomix Australia / New Zealand Disaster Relief GoFundMe: $ 14,500 and counted

• General Pants Co. will donate 100 percent of the profit to the Red Cross from January 9th

• The designer brand Alex Perry donates 100 percent of sales to NSW RFS between January 5 and 11

• The designer brand Christopher Esber will donate 100 percent of the profit to NSW RFS from January 5th to 12th

• The Hush Puppies shoe brand will donate all sales to the Red Cross and WIRES on January 9th

• Faithfull the Brand donates 100 percent of the Australian website’s online sales between January 1st and 7th

DO NOT DONATE FOR SCAM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission opened its own number – 1300 795 995 – on Tuesday for reporting fraud related to bushfires. Reports can also be created on the Scamwatch website. There you can find more information about where to get help.

Donors can protect themselves by understanding cold acquisition, fake websites, and direct messaging, the consumer watchdog said.

“Do not donate through fundraising sites on platforms that do not verify the legitimacy of the fundraiser or that do not guarantee that your money will be returned if the site is found to be fraudulent,” a spokesman said.

“If you’re not sure, donate to an established charity instead.”

The charity register of Australian charities and nonprofits lists all registered charities and their official websites.

The numbers in the article above were correct on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, after 6 p.m.

Do you know other people or brands that have made significant financial contributions?

sarah.mcphee@news.com.au

Originally released as Bushfire aid donations, $ 100 million is transferred

