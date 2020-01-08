advertisement

Shane Fitzsimmons, rural fire chief, hopes that the young daughter of volunteer firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer knows that her father was an “extraordinary hero”.

Mr. Fitzsimmons appeared on the Today Show this morning and told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon that after Mr. O’Dwyer’s funeral yesterday, he didn’t think it could “get tough”.

36-year-old Mr. O’Dwyer died in December when his fire truck rolled when he went up against the big fire at Green Wattle Creek near the town of Buxton.

On Tuesday, a funeral mass for the fallen fireman took place in Our Lady of Victories in Horsley Park, the suburb where his RFS brigade is based. Hundreds of family members, friends and RFS members filled the church as tributes flowed to the young father.

Charlotte O'Dwyer receives her father's helmet with Andrew's wife Melissa after receiving her father's service medal from RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. Charlotte O'Dwyer wears her father's helmet.

Little Charlotte O’Dwyer stood in front of his coffin with her helmet on and heard her firefighter father Andrew go because he was a hero

At his funeral, the firefighter's little daughter, Charlotte, staggered around his coffin with his fireman's helmet. The local fire protection officer put her father's service medal in her dress.

Andrew O'Dwyer's tiny daughter Charlotte, who put on her helmet, clung to the memory of her firefighter father, who was referred to as the "free spirit who lived in the present."

Mr. Fitzsimmons, who fell silent during the service when he turned to Mr. O’Dwyer’s young daughter, Charlotte, said that Mr. O’Dwyer’s death was “really heartbreaking.”

“It is really heartbreaking to see such a beautiful young, resilient woman with this beautiful baby Charlotte in Mel,” said the Commissioner this morning.

“Your life is ahead of you and you have lost the man who is so important and valuable to you in your life.”

Mr. O’Dwyer’s entire family and his RFS family – especially the Horseshoe Bay Brigade – mourned, he said.

Andrew O'Dwyer with his wife Mel and their daughter Charlotte. Prime Minister Scott Morrison hugs Horsley Park RFS Captain Darren Nation, the patrol captain of NSW RFS volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer, during his funeral service.

During yesterday’s service, Mr. Fitzsimmons said Charlotte should know that her father was a selfless and special man who only went because he was a hero, a feeling that he repeated this morning.

“We owe it to Mel and Baby Charlotte to make sure she remembers and knows that her adult father paid the ultimate price for doing something that so many others do, and so unselfish for gave himself up because they didn’t care to make a difference in their community, ”he said.

“He paid the ultimate price. But he lost. He left us and he left her simply because he was one of our extraordinary heroes who are at the forefront. “

Charlotte O'Dwyer stands in front of her father's coffin and wears his helmet after receiving her father's service medal.

“This is what we owe this little girl to make sure that she grows up and knows that her father was taken in under such tragic circumstances, but for the best reasons, if I could put it that way.”

In a white dress with braids, the toddler touched her father’s coffin once before climbing up to the pulpit during yesterday’s service.

Errol O’Dwyer said saying goodbye to his son was the hardest thing he ever had to do.

Mr. O’Dwyer described his son as a free spirit who lived in the present and whose greatest achievement was his daughter.

32-year-old volunteer Geoffrey Keaton was killed in the same crash and recalled at a different service last week.

A heartbreaking photo of Mr. Fitzsimmons nailing a medal to Mr. Keaton’s 19-month-old son Harvey made headlines worldwide.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (L) awarded a medal to Harvey Keaton, the son of Geoffrey Keaton, last week.

– With AAP

Originally published as a photo breaks Australia’s heart

