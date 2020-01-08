advertisement

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios beat Greece’s Third World Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday to send his country to the ATP Cup quarter-finals with a perfect record.

Kirgios won 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) in Brisbane, Australia, losing the game to a returning winner.

Australia, which had already beaten Group F, will play in the quarter-finals against Great Britain. The Aussies won all nine games in the group game, going 3-0 against Greece, Germany and Canada.

“I served really well in the big moments, but the atmosphere was great. We’re carrying a momentum to Sydney, “Kirgios said.” It might be easy to get your foot off the gas today. I thought both Greeks showed up and I think they really wanted to win this tie, but I was glad we both achieved it today. “

Also Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khach anov helped Russia in a three-match clash in its pool, joining Serbia and Britain in the quarterfinals of this inaugural event with 24 teams. The group’s six winners and the top two second-place teams advance.

Medvedev defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 7-6 (6) in Perth. Cross Anov previously defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1.

The United States fell 3-0 to Italy and came away without a win in three Group D ties.

Two quarterfinal matches will take place on Thursday, with two on Friday. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, with the final set for Sunday.

Wednesday Matches:

Brisbane: Serbia v Chile; France vs South Africa

Perth: Spain vs. Japan; Georgia vs. Uruguay

Sydney: Austria vs Poland; Croatia v Argentina

OPEN EXXONMOBIL QATAR

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over France’s Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene also scored a victory in the 16th round, knocking out Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 7-5. Winners in the 32nd round include fifth-grade Serb Laslo Djere.

