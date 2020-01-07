advertisement

As the country burns, countless stories of devastation emerge in Australia.

The extent of the crisis is difficult to understand. The forest fires have burned more than 12 million acres to date, killing at least 24 people and destroying nearly 2,000 homes.

In New South Wales alone, the fires have killed nearly 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals.

You can do the following to help those affected by the devastation:

HELP THE FIREFIGHTERS

media_cameraFirefighters in NSW and Victoria can be donated. Picture: David Caird

New South Wales

Donations to the NSW Rural Fire Service directly benefit the volunteer firefighters at the front. To help, you can contact your local brigade directly or donate here.

You can also donate to the young families of Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer, who were killed during the Green Wattle Creek fire, and Samuel McPaul, who was killed at the Green Valley base of the fire.

Victoria

If you would like to support the efforts of the Victorian firefighters, you can make a donation to the state fire association here.

National

Comedian Celeste Barber launched a Facebook fundraiser on Friday, January 3rd, and has raised an incredible $ 39 million to date. It originally collected donations for the trustee for the NSW fund for rural fire and brigade donations. However, after the unprecedented number of donations, she said the donations would be distributed to all states.

She said the money raised would also be distributed to Victoria and South Australia, the Red Cross and the families of those killed in the fires to be decided in consultation with NSW RFS.

HELP WILDLIFE

media_cameraMore than 2000 koalas are said to have died in the bushfires since September. Image: AAP Image / Morgan Sette

Sydney University has estimated that more than 480 million animals have died in Australia as a result of the bushfires since September.

CABLES

To help the NSW wildlife victims, you can donate to the NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Awareness Service (WIRES) here.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

More than 2000 koalas are said to have died in NSW since September.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has raised more than $ 2 million for wildlife living in the area with the original goal of using the money to distribute automatic drinking stations in the burned areas to promote koala and wildlife survival.

The organization is now sharing funds with other wildlife organizations in the fire-affected regions across NSW. You can donate here.

WWF

The World Wildlife Fund has established a “Help Save Koalas” fund.

They explain exactly where your money could go to prevent koala extinction:

• $ 50 could help plant the first 10,000 much-needed trees in a critical koala habitat.

• $ 75 “could help provide emergency medical care to koalas affected by bush fires.”

• $ 100 could help protect existing forests and forests and the animals living there.

• $ 150 could “put pressure on governments to tighten laws that prevent excessive tree felling before it’s too late.”

You can donate here.

RSPCA

The RSPCA has made appeals in Victoria, NSW and South Australia to help rescue and treat the animals most affected by the fires.

HELP THE AFFECTED

media_cameraThe Lucknow Memorial Hall outside of Bairnsdale is full of donated clothing, groceries and toys for victims of the Gippsland bushfire. Picture: David Crosling

The Salvation Army

The Salvos have launched a disaster appeal to support communities affected by the devastating bushfires.

“Our teams provide meals to evacuees and emergency services and will continue to provide the necessary support as the situation develops,” said Major Topher Holland, general manager for strategic emergency and disaster management.

To donate to the disaster appeal, you can call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58), donate to any Woolworths checkout, or donate online here.

Australian Red Cross

The Australian Red Cross and ABC have launched a joint disaster response call to support communities affected by fires and have already raised more than $ 2 million.

While encouraged by donations of food, clothing, and people offering to open their homes, the Red Cross says they are unable to take and distribute these items.

“Our experience with emergencies shows that donations, if possible, will help affected communities recover soon,” said the charity.

“Our specialized emergency volunteers provide psychological first aid, work in evacuation centers, and help people connect with their loved ones.”

You can donate here.

Vinnie

The St. Vincent De Paul Society also makes a bushfire call to help those affected rebuild their lives with food, clothing, furniture, other essentials, and funds to pay bills.

They explain exactly where your money could go:

• $ 50 “can provide a family with food that has been evacuated from their home.”

• $ 150 “can help with bills and unexpected expenses for a household recovering from a bush fire.”

• $ 300 can “provide clothing for a family who had to leave their belongings.”

• $ 1,100 can help restore damaged or destroyed homes to bedding, furniture, and home appliances.

You can donate or drop in at any Vinnies store.

givit

Charities like Givit specialize in goods that list the exact items people need through charities that can be attributed to the public, or register the items they have if someone uses them.

Givit is currently running two specific campaigns to support NSW and Queensland bushfire victims.

Food Bank

Foodbank provides emergency food and water to East Gippsland to help firefighters and local communities trapped in the bushfires.

It is a fundraiser to ship around 5,000 food aid disabilities in the coming days.

You can donate here.

Gippsland Emergency Aid Fund

The Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund was founded in 1978 and is run by local volunteers for Gippsland communities affected by natural disasters.

Donations can be made through Paypal at gerf.org.au, at any branch of NAB in Australia or in person at Alan Wilson Insurance Brokers at 40 Argyle St, Traralgon.

Bendigo Bank Bushfire Disaster Appeal

Bendigo Bank has partnered with the Salvation Army to raise funds for communities affected by fires such as East Gippsland, Hume, Southeast New South Wales and Adelaide Hills.

You can donate here.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe sites have been set up for the Victorian communities of Cudgewa and Mallacoota.

Airbnb

Airbnb has set up sites on which people who clear the fire zones can be accommodated free of charge. Find emergency shelters or list your property on the NSW or Victoria website.

Free accommodation is available until January 16, 2020.

Foundation for rural and regional renewal

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) has set up a disaster resilience and recovery fund to support communities affected by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

The fund supports rural and regional communities in accessing urgently needed funding for medium to long-term disaster recovery and resilience projects.

Here you can donate to the fund.

MC Donalds

McDonalds Australia has made several commitments to support the Bushfire appeal. These include:

• Provided $ 500,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and employee donations.

• Implementation of donation options in the restaurant via kiosks, MyMaccas app and donation bucket, so that customers can support the voluntary fire departments of their state.

• Restaurants in affected areas have provided nearly 20,000 free meals to date and have continued to distribute thousands of bottles of water to firefighters and community members.

HELP THE LOCAL BUSINESS

Spend with them

Turia Pitt, athlete, motivational spokesperson and burn victim, has spoken on social media to warn her followers about the importance of supporting local businesses that may be affected by the Bushfire crisis.

“Once these fires are finally over, many local businesses in fire-infested cities will no longer be over,” she wrote.

“Many of these places (like my home in Mollymook and Mallacoota, Kangaroo Island, Eden, etc.) depend on the tourist dollar for their survival.

“So that’s what I’m doing. I created @spendwiththem, a place where companies are located in cities affected by fire, so if you want to buy something (now or in the future), go to @spendwiththem and buy something in one of these places. “

The site already has over 40,000 followers. You can find it here.

Originally published as Bushfire Relief: How to help

