advertisement

SYDNEY – Australian authorities began assessing damage Sunday from fires triggered by the heatwave that swept through two states the day before, as colder conditions provided temporary relief from blazes that injured the country’s east coast for weeks. whole.

Light rain and cooling temperatures in the southeast of the country were a welcome change from the blazing heat that has fueled the devastating fires, but officials warned they were not enough to extinguish the nearly 200 fires still burning.

“It’s certainly a welcome comeback, it’s psychological relief if nothing else,” said Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons at an afternoon briefing on the situation. “But unfortunately they are not extinguishing the fires.”

advertisement

Tens of thousands of homes in both NSW and Victoria were out of power Sunday as a large-scale military and police effort continued to secure supplies and evacuate thousands of people who were stranded for days in coastal cities by fires.

Initial estimates put property damaged or destroyed in the hundreds, but authorities said mass evacuations by residents in the risk areas appear to have prevented the heavy loss of life. Twenty-four people have been killed since the beginning of this year’s fire season.

Fire officials said temperatures are expected to rise again during the week and the next major focal point will come by Thursday, but it was too early to assess the potential severity of the threat.

“The weather activity we are seeing, the extent and spread of fires, the speed they are going at, the way they are attacking communities that have never seen a fire before is unprecedented,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from coastal cities at the height of the summer holiday season, in one of the largest coordinated operations since the Darwin evacuation after Cyclone Tracy leveled the northern city in 1974.

Australia has been battling flames for much of its east coast for months, with experts saying climate change has been a major factor in a three-year drought that has left much of the bushland dry. site and susceptible to fires.

Below are the highlights of what’s happening across Australia:

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Singapore and Papua New Guinea have made offers of military support; New Zealand was deploying three additional helicopters and crews to the Air Force, two sections of Army Corps of Engineers and a command element to support the Australian Defense effort.

* As the smoke cleared, about 350 people had to be attacked by the Victorian town of Mallacoota on Sunday, where about 1,000 people were evacuated from the sea on Friday. That would leave about 400 people who had opted to stay in the community, the Age newspaper reported.

* No fires were burning out of control in New South Wales, but four fires in Victoria had evacuation-level or emergency-level warnings.

* A threat early on Sunday for the NSW city of Eden had eased by late afternoon, and authorities said the evacuation was no longer needed.

* The haze of fires was turning orange sky as far away as New Zealand; police there urged people not to call the emergency phone number.

* In Canberra, officials demanded an additional 100,000 breathing masks from the national stock after the nation’s capital recorded the world’s worst air quality on Sunday, according to the IQAir AirVisual Global Index. The mask is expected to arrive on Monday.

* Actors, popstars and the royal family of Britain stepped in to provide support to fire victims, helping to gather millions of people for fire services and wildlife shelters.

* The death of a 47-year-old man who was defending a friend’s rural property in NSW got the national number this season at 24. NSW Prime Minister Berejiklian said there was no accountable person in NSW; Victorian authorities said four people had not been accounted for in Victoria.

* The federal government on Saturday announced an unprecedented call by army reservists to support firefighters, as well as other resources, including a third navy ship equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid. He also announced the creation of a federal fire response agency.

* RFS Commissioner Fitzsimmons criticized the government for not informing him of its policy proposal, saying he learned about it from the media and this created confusion on one of the busiest days ever for fighting fires.

* Prime Minister Morrison also faced criticism for a video he posted on social media describing how the government is fighting fires. Morrison has been under constant crisis attack treatment since he left for a family vacation in Hawaii. He apologized and returned early but was confused and extinguished when he visited areas hit by fire in recent days.

* More than 5.25 million hectares (13 million hectares) of land has been burned this fire season. Almost 1,500 homes have been destroyed in the state of NSW alone.

(Reporting by John Mair and Paulina Duran; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jane Wardell)

advertisement