advertisement

The Australian authorities began assessing the damage from heatwave bushfires that struck two states the previous day as the cooler conditions provided a temporary break from the weeks of flames on the country’s east coast.

Light rain and cooler temperatures in the southeast of the country were a welcome change from the scorching heat that fueled the devastating fires, but officials warned that they weren’t enough to put out nearly 200 still-burning fires.

advertisement

“It is definitely a welcome change, it is a psychological relief if not another,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales Rural Fire Commissioner (NSW), in an afternoon briefing on the situation. “But unfortunately it doesn’t put out the fires.”

Tens of thousands of homes in the states of NSW and Victoria were deprived of electricity on Sunday as major military and police efforts were made to supply and evacuate thousands of people caught in the fires in coastal towns for days.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Shane Fitzsimmons, Fire Fighting Commissioner for New South Wales, visit HMAS Albatross in Nowra, New South Wales on Sunday. Photo: Lukas Coch / EPA

Stationary traffic on the M5 motorway heading west due to a fire in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. Photo: Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Fire Rescue Queensland teams are working on extinguishing smoldering fires in Wingello, Australia on Sunday.

Initial estimates suggest that objects are damaged or destroyed, but authorities have indicated that the mass evacuations of residents of vulnerable areas have apparently prevented human death.

Since the beginning of this year’s forest fire season, 24 people have been killed by 23 on Saturday.

Firefighters said temperatures were expected to rise again during the week and the next major flash point would occur on Thursday, but it was too early to assess the likely severity of the threat.

“The weather activity we see, the scale and spread of the fires, the speed at which they progress, the way they attack communities that have never seen fires before is unprecedented,” said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, speaks on Sunday during a press conference at the Sydney Fire Department headquarters. Photo: Paul Braven / EPA

During the peak summer vacation season, thousands of people were evacuated from coastal towns. This was one of the largest coordinated operations since Darwin was evacuated after Cyclone Tracy destroyed the northern city in 1974.

Australia has been fighting flames on large parts of the east coast for months. Experts say that climate change has been a major factor in a three-year drought that has made much of the scrubland scale-free and prone to fire. – Reuters

advertisement