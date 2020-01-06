advertisement

You have 8 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Australia’s rampant and devastating fires were started by arson, and fueled by dry conditions and high temperatures, but you would never know it from the Golden Globes or mainstream media.

In November, a teenage volunteer firefighter from New South Wales was charged with setting 7 firefighters in the region, and then returned with his brigade to fight them. Apparently, he has set 17 fires, and the pyromaniac is now barred from accessing any firefighting equipment.

advertisement

“When a country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster,” Cate Blanchett said.

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe’s statement at the Golden Globes, read aloud by Jennifer Anniston, stated that “the tragedy unfolding in Australia is based on climate change. We must act science-based, move our global workforce towards renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. “

Russell Crowe forced Jennifer Aniston to read a climate change message about the fires at the Golden Globes, and honestly, what a pic.twitter.com/9L6OzEeETi

– Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 6, 2020

Switching the script, Joaquin Phoenix took personal responsibility for his actions and was advised of a plant-based diet. “Great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on our own and make changes and sacrifices in our lives and hope we can. better and I hope you do too. “

According to The Australian, “Police arrested 183 people for incendiary fires across Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania in recent months. NSW police records show 183 people have been charged or warned of related offenses. fire since Nov. 8, and 24 arrested for starting the fires. “

These are the 183 people arrested for arson resulting in catastrophic fires, displacement, loss of property and deaths of people and animals.

So why do so many Hollywood celebrities claim that massive fires in Australia are the result of climate change? There is a year-long drought along Australia’s Gold Coast. There is an increase in temperatures. This has been the driest year on record, and the fire and cyclone seasons are just around the corner. But without those 183 arsonists arrested since August, those flames would probably have been significantly less bad.

Climate change, greenhouse gases, pollution, air quality and other threats to life and quality of life are of course real concerns. But preaching to the media and the stars to take on a tragedy and using it as a pillar of their celeb cause does less to amplify the need for action and policy change, and more to highlight the myopia that makes the public generally rolling his eyes. The extermination rebellion, adolescent climate activist Greta Thunberg’s dedications, and simplifications of complex issues make it easier for people to dismiss climate concerns as unfounded. Disclosing facts and providing solutions will do more to convince people of the need for change than easily removable hyperbole.

advertisement