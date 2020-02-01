advertisement

China has angered an entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited the country in the past two weeks as countries around the world struggled to contain the coronavirus outbreak with an increasing death toll.

The U.S. government declared the virus a health emergency on Friday, but insisted that the risk to Americans remains low.

The Chinese government criticized the measures, saying it contradicted the World Health Organization (WHO) appeal to avoid travel bans, and implied that Beijing was not doing enough to curb the spread of the virus beyond China’s borders.

“Just like the WHO against travel restrictions, the US went in the opposite direction,” said State Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “(IT IS) certainly not a gesture of goodwill.”

On Saturday, Australia repeated the measures taken by the United States, declaring that no one should enter Australia from mainland China unless they were Australian citizens, residents, or their families. Entry is denied to anyone who has left or crossed mainland China from February 1.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian government raised the travel warning to level 4 and recommended that after the spread of the coronavirus beyond Hubei Province, where the outbreak is said to have started, nowhere to travel to mainland China.

The death toll is increasing

The death toll from the virus rose overnight from 46 to 259 – all in China – with nearly 12,000 confirmed cases.

American citizens who have traveled to Hubei Province in the past two weeks are quarantined for 14 days. This is the longest incubation period for the virus. Those who have visited other parts of mainland China are subjected to a health check and a 14-day “monitored self-quarantine”.

The series came when another airline, Qantas, stopped direct flights to China and the organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were forced to respond to unfounded online rumors that the games had been canceled due to the outbreak. They insisted not to think about canceling the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “We will work closely with the IOC and other stakeholders to take countermeasures if necessary,” they said.

Apple Inc said on Saturday that it would close all of its mainland Chinese stores and offices by February 9.

It joins a handful of overseas retailers, including Starbucks Corp. and McDonald’s Corp. to temporarily close the shop windows as a precaution.

Japan, which identified 17 cases, announced similar restrictions on Friday, with the exception of foreign nationals who had visited or received a visa in Hubei Province in the past two weeks.

Singapore prohibits all Chinese visitors and foreigners from entering China with a more recent travel history that begins on Saturday. The ban – one of the most far-reaching measures to contain the rapidly spreading virus – practically excludes the largest group of visitors to the island and also excludes other travelers who have been to China in the past 14 days.

Japan has returned hundreds of citizens from the area surrounding Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, three of which have tested positive for the disease.

The U.S. emergency response was announced shortly before health officials found a seventh case in the U.S. – a California man who fell ill after a trip to China.

Health emergency

Around 60 million people in Hubei Province are restricted to slow the spread of the disease. According to reports, some people left and entered the area on foot over a bridge over the Yangtze River. Infections have occurred in two cities near Wuhan.

Robert Redfield, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said U.S. travel restrictions were imposed after WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday.

“I want to emphasize that this is a serious health situation in China, but I want to emphasize that the risk to the American public is currently low,” said Redfield.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to keep it that way.”

The U.S. State Department warned Americans Thursday of going to China.

Almost 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan earlier this week were placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine on Friday.

Matthew McCoy, a theme park designer living in China, said he was “very relieved” to have been quarantined. “We all really want to stay here and make sure that we are all medically clear and the public is safe,” added McCoy.

Mr. McCoy said he had been able to work in his base room and connected his computer to the television screen. “Children play outside and everyone tries to make the experience as easy as possible for others,” he said.

Another evacuee said he hoped to get past the weekend, but accepted the quarantine order. “It is the right thing to do, and I fully understand it, and so do many other people here at the base,” said Jarred Evans, who moved to Wuhan a few years ago to play in a Chinese football league.

“People want to go home. But it’s better than being stuck in the epidemic center, ”he said.

The US State Department said it was in talks with Chinese authorities about the further evacuation of hundreds of other US citizens who are being held in and around Wuhan. Most of the Americans brought home are reportedly consular officials and their families.

UK quarantine

Dozens of British nationals and their Chinese nationals who came to the UK from Wuhan on Friday spent their first night in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral in north-west England when the UK confirmed the first two cases of respiratory disease. supposed to be members of the same family.

The UK has also tried to pull some staff out of its embassy and consulates in China. “As of January 31, some employees and members of the British embassy and consulates will be withdrawn from China. Necessary personnel who are required to continue the critical work will remain, ”said a government statement.

“If the situation worsens, the ability of the British embassy and consulates to provide assistance to Chinese citizens from China may be limited.”

The outbreak has led to serious disruptions at sporting events. Several competitions scheduled to take place in China this month have either been moved or moved to other countries.

On Saturday, organizers of the Lingshui China Masters badminton tournament – part of the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics – announced that they had postponed the event, which was due to take place in Hainan later this month, after several players withdrew.

Several airlines have discontinued flights to China, including British Airways and all three major U.S. airlines. On Saturday, Qantas announced that the two direct flights from Australia to mainland China would cease on February 9.

– Guardian

