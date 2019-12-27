advertisement

AUSTIN, T.X. – A person diagnosed with measles traveled to various locations in Austin, Texas, and may have exposed others to the infectious disease, health officials said.

The infected person, who is not identified, visited several restaurants, a Target store, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over a period that extends from December 14 to 17, according to the Austin Public Health Department.

Health officials said they are spreading the information to inform people who might be exposed. They asked people to call their doctor if they went to the following locations on these dates or develop a fever before January 1, 2020.

advertisement

December 14 (evening) – Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 W Parmer Lane

December 14-16 – HEB, 6001 W Parmer Lane.

December 15 – Saam Thai, 6301 W Parmer Lane.

December 15-16 – Mandolas Italian, 4700 W Guadalupe Street.

December 16 (2:00 pm – 4:00 pm) – Doel, 10107 Research Boulevard; and Marco’s Pizza, 11011 Research Boulevard.

December 17 (12.00 – 16.00) – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Presidential Boulevard 3600; United Airlines, gate area.

The measles virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can live in the air where an infected person coughs or sneezes for up to two hours. If someone who is not immune to the virus inhales the air or touches an infected surface, they can become infected according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms of measles are generally a high fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and a red spot-like rash.

“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases can quickly cause epidemics, “Dr. said. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health. “The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine preventable diseases is immunization.”

Measles were declared eliminated in the United States almost two decades ago, but the number of cases has increased in recent years due to a lower vaccination rate.

Those who have received two vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) are safe for the disease.

Prior to the invention of the vaccine in 1963, about 3 to 4 million Americans were infected each year. From October, there were 1,250 cases of measles in 2019, the largest number in nearly three decades.

30,267153

-97.743061

advertisement