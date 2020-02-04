advertisement

Australia has now confirmed 13 cases of fatal coronavirus after an eight-year-old boy was isolated in a Queensland hospital. The federal government is preparing to accept further evacuees from China.

The child from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in central China’s Hubei province, was a member of a tour group that traveled to Australia in late January.

Two other people in this group, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, also had problems with the virus, and Queensland health officials tried to contact other people on their flights if the infection had spread.

“The child remains in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital and is currently stable,” said the state’s health chief, Dr. Jeanette Young.

The boy’s case increases the number of confirmed cases in Queensland to three, adding the four cases in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia. The nation’s infection rate is now 13 people.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that a group of 35 Australians – not 50 as originally marked – who were stranded in Wuhan left the Chinese city on an Air New Zealand flight on Wednesday morning, which included up to 100 kiwis and a number of Pacific Islanders were evacuated to Auckland.

From there, the Australians are brought to quarantine on Christmas Island off the northwest coast of Western Australia, where they join around 241 citizens and permanent residents who arrived on Monday and Tuesday.

Another couple from the first group, a man and a heavily pregnant woman, were isolated in a hospital in Perth because there is no maternity service on the island.

Morrison warned the Australians still in Wuhan about a possible second evacuation flight home, details of which are still being negotiated with the Chinese authorities.

“What I want to tell people is they can’t count on another flight,” he said to Nine Network.

The Air NZ aircraft flew over the Philippines around 7:30 a.m. AEDT.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in men, women and children on Christmas Island, where they are held for up to two weeks.

A team of specialists and nurses closely monitors the evacuees who were flown from Wuhan on a Qantas flight.

Up to 600 Australians initially signed up for the evacuation flights home, but some have decided to stay in Wuhan. It is not clear how many will join the next flight.

426 people worldwide – mainly Chinese citizens – have died as a result of the virus, including one in the Philippines. The number of confirmed cases is 20,630.

Originally published as an Aussies after Air NZ left Wuhan

