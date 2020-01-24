advertisement

University of Queensland researchers are working around the clock to develop a vaccine to prevent people from dying from the coronavirus.

The Queensland team is one of three teams around the world that have been asked to step on the accelerator and use new technologies to bring a vaccine to market quickly.

If the Queensland team can replicate what they did in laboratories with other viruses, including influenza and Ebola, the world could be protected from coronavirus within six months.

So far, the virus has killed 25 people in China and infected at least 830 more. It is also common in numerous other countries and some sick people in Australia are being tested for it.

Fearing a pandemic, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations selected three research teams that have the most promising technology to quickly find a vaccine.

The University of Queensland team is confident of getting there with the recently patented DNA-based molecular clamp technology.

The DNA sequence of the coronavirus is used, which is released by China after the outbreak to produce a protein that corresponds to that on the surface of the actual virus.

This protein is the essence of the vaccine and can trigger immune system reactions that protect people.

“By injecting, we can achieve an optimal immune response in people who offer protection,” explains Dr. Keith Chappell from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences at the university.

Chappell and the colleagues Professor Paul Young and Dr. Dan Watterson is responsible for the technology of the molecular brackets and her team of 20 has worked through the night since receiving the call for help.

There are still many months of work ahead of him, but he is confident that the six-month timeframe is realistic.

“That is our goal. It’s an incredibly difficult time frame, but we’ll do our best. “

