SYDNEY – Marin Cilic, former runner-up in the Australian Open, said he was fit and motivated to leave a difficult year 2019 after scoring his second ATP Cup win in a row on Monday.

The 31-year-old Croatian had an unforgettable season last year and dropped from seven to 39 in the world rankings, his lowest year-end position since 2007.

But he started this season well and prevailed against Austrian Dennis Novak in Sydney on Saturday before defeating Poland’s Kacper Zuk 7-6 (10-8) and 6-4 on Monday.

This gave Croatia a 2-1 win in the first team classification and secured a strong position in Group E, in which Argentina and Austria are also represented.

Cilic, whose career high defeated Roger Federer at the 2014 US Open, has had great success at the Australian Open this month.

He reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 2010 and lost to Federer in 2018 in a five-sentence epic.

“I feel motivated. I have a feeling that 2019 was a season in which I could learn some new things, ”said Cilic, whose wife is expecting her first child in February.

“All of these things are a good motivation for me to get stronger and move forward a little further into 2020.

“I had a good free time in the off-season and trained well,” he added after I retired from the Davis Cup in November with a knee injury.

“I think this event can definitely prepare things well for the rest of the season.”

As a veteran of Australian conditions who has been participating in the Australian Open since 2007, he said he was as well prepared as possible for wild weather changes at the Melbourne Grand Slam.

“Melbourne is very difficult with the conditions. It can go from 40 degrees a day to 20 degrees a day. And even two years ago, the day was a couple of times at 40 degrees, and then it goes into the night when it’s 18, 17, ”he said.

“So you have to be prepared for everything. Nobody is fundamentally prepared for these extreme conditions.”

