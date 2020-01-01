advertisement

The authorities have less than 24 hours to move the thousands of people stranded on the south coast of New South Wales and in a humanitarian crisis under the impending horror fire conditions.

Approximately 50,000 households are without electricity, the telephone network is down, fuel is running low, large supermarkets are closed and people are waiting in line for up to three hours to get food.

The country fire department released a map last night listing tourists as they are 250km long and 160km wide from Batemans Bay to the Victorian border.

A road has been opened north of Batemans Bay through which stranded vacationers can return to Sydney.

There are 50,000 houses without electricity and the residents have no telephone service and there is little fuel.

Another three deaths were confirmed by the New Year fires on the south coast when another man was killed in 2000 VictoriaIn the devastated East Gippsland region, it brings the national death toll from the bush fire crisis to 18.

On the south coast, a body was found in a vehicle in Yatte Yattah near Lake Conjola, another in a vehicle in Sussex Inlet, and rescue workers found a third body in the area.

And in Victoria, a 67-year-old great-grandfather was pronounced dead while more are missing as military personnel are expected to help firefighters in the east of the state.

Firefighters are preparing for more difficult conditions in the coming days, with hot temperatures and strong winds predicted for communities already hit by bushfires on Earth NSW South coast.

Rob Rogers, deputy commissioner for the rural fire department, warned that conditions could be worse on Saturday than on New Year’s Eve, when aggressive bushfires broke through the south coast and caused widespread destruction.

“There is a possibility that conditions on Saturday will be as bad or worse than yesterday (Tuesday),” he told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

It is expected that the winds will be very strong and the predicted temperatures will be above 40 ° C mixed with a low level of humidity, which poses a serious fire hazard. The southeastern part of the state, the southern areas, the Illawarra, the south coast and the central areas are expected to have the worst conditions. Authorities are also concerned about the fire at Green Wattle Creek southwest of Sydney that has broken the boundary lines.

“The crews are working hard to get some containment by Saturday, but we are concerned about this fire because it may extend to the far west of Sydney,” Rogers said.

He urged the people around the flames to stay away.

“Don’t be on the way to these fires,” he said.

“These fires burn extremely violently.

“Unfortunately, we saw how deadly they are. If it is a bad day, just be away from this area.”

A cool change is not expected on Saturday until late afternoon on the coast and even later in the areas.

Mick Roberts was a great-grandfather who was loved by his community in East Gippsland because of his “Larrikin spirit”. His body was discovered by his nephew after a fire destroyed his house in Buchan. Mr Roberts’ niece says the whole family is “amazed” by grief. “We’ll never forget our buddy.” Pic.twitter.com/2KfITFQLL9

– news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) January 1, 2020

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the wind speed is expected to be up to 60 km / h on Saturday. Stronger gusts could lead to “challenging” fire behavior.

“The challenge on the south coast is that these two winds compete against each other on Saturday – one west and one east,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“When they converge, they create all possible wind directions and convergences on the fireplace, which will increase the risk and damage.”

Stranded in Mallacoota with about 4,000 people, Victoria – Most of them are tourists – HMAS Choules was sent to the region with the opportunity to evacuate people by sea, the Australian reports.

HMAS Choules is expected to arrive on Thursday morning and accept 1,000 people at a time, “an option that we are seriously considering,” said Victoria Crisis Commissioner Andrew Crisp.

“If we did, we would certainly give priority to those who would go,” said Crisp.

in the Tasmania, a deliberately lit bush fire in northeast Tasmania, triggers an emergency warning when the wind increases.

“The police have reason to believe that the main fire and other fires in the region have been deliberately lit,” said Northern District commander Brett Smith.

On Wednesday afternoons, the west wind blew again. Throughout Tasmania there are six warnings that indicate fires and two other warnings that are at the “advice” level.

in the Western AustraliaA brush fire south of Perth was controlled and contained, causing the authorities to downgrade their warning of the fire on Wednesday.

AUSTRALIA’S CATASTROPHIC FIRE SEASON 2019/2020:

NSW

* 15 lives lost, four in the last 24 hours

* One person is missing

* More than 100 bushfires are burning

* 3.6 million hectares burned, more than Belgium

* 1087 houses were destroyed

VICTORIA

* One person dead, four more missing

* Burn more than 40 bushfires of importance

* More than 500,000 hectares burned

* 68 structures have been confirmed destroyed, but this number is expected to increase significantly

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Lost two lives

* About 20 bushfires are burning, seven significant

* More than 60,000 hectares burned

* More than 90 houses have been destroyed

QUEENSLAND

* 7 bushfires are burning

* 250,000 hectares burned

* 45 houses were destroyed

WEST AUSTRALIA

* More than 40 bushfires are burning, two significant

* 1.2 million hectares burned

* A house confirmed destroyed

TASMANIA

* More than 30 bushfires are burning, seven significant

* 8000 hectares burned

* A house confirmed destroyed

